The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 9 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce
 Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce (Photo: iStock)

Ramadan is here, so let’s make some delicious Swahili matoke with coconut sauce and beef.

What you will need:

10–15 medium-sized matoke (peeled, halved and boiled)

500g beef, boiled until tender

1 onion, sliced

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger paste

1 teaspoon curry powder

Juice of 1 lime

100g thick coconut cream

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

Half a bunch of chopped coriander

Salt to taste

What to do:

In a deep, non-stick pan over a medium heat, add the oil and saute the onions until soft. Add the garlic, ginger paste, curry powder and salt to taste. Continue to stir for about two minutes until fragrant. Add the boiled beef and continue to saute, mixing well. Then add half of the thick coconut cream, stirring until the sauce is thick. Once thickened, add the boiled matoke, stirring with a spatula to coat the matoke in the sauce. Partially mash the matoke, then add the lime juice and remaining coconut cream. Continue to cook for another five minutes or so. Once reduced and thickened, sprinkle with some chopped coriander. Serve the ndove za nyama with a side of pilipili. Enjoy!

