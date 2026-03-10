×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
 Easy recipe:  Swahili coconut pepper steak (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

1kg of beef rump steak, cut into thin slices

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for pan-searing

Season the steak with salt and pepper, then pan-sear for about two minutes on each side. Put the seared steaks in a pressure cooker, add one cup of water, then pressure cook for 20 minutes.

For the sauce:

Use the same leftover vegetable oil in the pan

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of butter

2 cups of coconut milk

1 beef bouillon cube

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Use the gravy from the pressure-cooked beef to make an unbelievably delicious sauce.

In the same pan that you cooked the beef in, mix the flour and butter with the remaining oils. Add the coconut milk, crumbled bouillon cube, black pepper and salt to taste, and mix well to avoid lumps. Add the beef gravy to the sauce, pour the pepper sauce over the steak and enjoy!

Saum Maqbul!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
Next article
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita
By Molly Chebet Mar. 4, 2026
Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 3, 2026
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 28, 2026
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
.

Latest Articles

Style without the splurge: Your simple guide to looking chic on a budget
Style without the splurge: Your simple guide to looking chic on a budget
Fashion And Beauty
By Agnes Mwandawiro
1h ago
Why does every "good guy" I date eventually feel like a red flag?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
2h ago
The under-bust corset is back and it's more versatile than ever
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
2h ago
Smart money habits every freelancer needs
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Swahili prawns masala
>Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 21, 2026
Easy recipe: Matoke in coconut sauce
>Cocktail bar: Creamy Rhubarb and custard delight
By Molly Chebet Feb. 20, 2026
Cocktail bar: Creamy Rhubarb and custard delight
>Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 17, 2026
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved