Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak (Photo: Gemini)

What you will need:

1kg of beef rump steak, cut into thin slices

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for pan-searing

Season the steak with salt and pepper, then pan-sear for about two minutes on each side. Put the seared steaks in a pressure cooker, add one cup of water, then pressure cook for 20 minutes.

For the sauce:

Use the same leftover vegetable oil in the pan

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of butter

2 cups of coconut milk

1 beef bouillon cube

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Use the gravy from the pressure-cooked beef to make an unbelievably delicious sauce.

In the same pan that you cooked the beef in, mix the flour and butter with the remaining oils. Add the coconut milk, crumbled bouillon cube, black pepper and salt to taste, and mix well to avoid lumps. Add the beef gravy to the sauce, pour the pepper sauce over the steak and enjoy!

Saum Maqbul!