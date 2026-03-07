Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions (Photo: iStock)

Welcome to the iftar spread! Let’s make some delicious roasted coconut chicken with caramelised onions.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 whole capon

Salt to taste

Cut along the backbone to lay the chicken flat, then sprinkle with salt and massage to distribute it evenly. Roast in an air fryer for 20 minutes on each side at 200°C.

Let’s make the sauce

400ml coconut cream

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt to taste

Juice of 2 limes (freshly squeezed)

2 onions sliced and fried until golden brown

Method:

In a pot, combine all the above ingredients and cook until the sauce is thick. Pour the sauce over the roasted chicken and garnish with some fried or caramelised onions.

Enjoy!