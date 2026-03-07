Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions

Welcome to the iftar spread! Let’s make some delicious roasted coconut chicken with caramelised onions.Here’s what you’ll need:
1 whole capon
Salt to taste
Cut along the backbone to lay the chicken flat, then sprinkle with salt and massage to distribute it evenly. Roast in an air fryer for 20 minutes on each side at 200°C.
Let’s make the sauce
400ml coconut cream
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon paprika
Salt to taste
Juice of 2 limes (freshly squeezed)
2 onions sliced and fried until golden brown
Method:
In a pot, combine all the above ingredients and cook until the sauce is thick. Pour the sauce over the roasted chicken and garnish with some fried or caramelised onions.
Enjoy!