Leave that job you hate without burning bridges (Photo: iStock)

Blink twice if you hate your job! That Sunday-night dread isn’t just the weekend ending; it’s the thought of going back to a role that drains you. Many employees now “quiet quit,” mentally checking out while planning a smarter, burnout-free exit.

Identify the problem

Before you polish your resume and start calling in for favours, find out what the exact issues are. Ask yourself, "If the manager left, would I stay?" "If my salary were increased by 50 per cent, would it change how I feel?"

If the answer is still a no, it’s systemic. Use that time to document your wins and remind yourself when you become unhappy with your job.

Maintain professionalism

Tempting as it may be to voice your frustrations, resist it. Living in an era where Gen Z airs their dissatisfaction with brutal honesty, that fire has spread across generations and more people are speaking up. Admirable indeed, but you must tread carefully. You are still an employee of that particular company and you must balance how you feel and what you represent.

Regulate your input

Having gone through all channels to rectify what’s making you hate your job, stop over-functioning as you plan your exit. This has nothing to do with malice or laziness, but capacity. And this is how that plays out. If you’re a high achiever, you will try to fix the job you hate by working harder and doing more, which only leads to burnout.

For instance, shift your email response time to align with standard benchmarks rather than always moving with urgency.

The departure

Once you’ve secured a new job or your business can support you, the final step is critical: submit a professional resignation. Keep it formal, focus on a smooth transition and give constructive, solution-oriented feedback if asked. Frame your departure as pursuing new challenges, not escaping problems, because word travels fast, and your next boss could be connected to your current one.