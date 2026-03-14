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Easy recipe: Kofta curry

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Kofta curry
 For the full experience, serve alongside warm, flaky chapatis, fluffy naan bread or fragrant basmati rice (Photo: Gemini)

This is the perfect curry for iftar. Serve it with chapati, naan bread or rice.

What you will need:

500g minced meat

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon Garlic ginger mince

3 tablespoons white vinegar

Mix all the above ingredients to make your oval koftas. Pan-sear the kebabs in a non-stick pan over medium heat until golden brown on both sides, then set aside.

To saute

6 tablespoons of vegetable oil (this recipe calls for a good amount of oil, which you can reduce if you wish)

2 onions, diced

1 teaspoon garlic, ginger mince

1 capsicum, diced

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon Knorr onion and beef seasoning

2 Knorr beef cubes

1 cup tomato purée (blended tomatoes)

140g tomato paste

1/2 cup water

Method:

In a pan over a medium heat, add the oil and sauté the minced onions, garlic, ginger and capsicum until soft. Now add the curry powder and beef seasoning, followed by the beef cubes and tomato purée. Mix well, then add the tomato paste and cook until the oil bubbles up.

Add the cooked koftas and mix well. Add 1/2 cup of water and bring to a simmer until the liquid has reduced. Once the oil is bubbling and the liquid is thick, it is ready to serve with your favourite chapatis or naan.

Enjoy!

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