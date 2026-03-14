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How to wear bold prints with confidence

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 4 hours from now  | 3 Min read
How to wear bold prints with confidence
 Mixing prints, patterns and textures isn’t just for the fashion fearless; it’s a way to make any outfit feel fresh, bold and full of personality (Photo: Gemini)

Wearing outfits with different patterns and textures can be a bold and stylish move if done correctly. Mixing patterns gives your clothing a unique sense of character, transforming a standard outfit into something sophisticated.

To pull this off, focus on coordinating the size, colour and boldness of your prints so they complement one another rather than compete for attention.

There are various ways to mix patterns and textures, including combining prints of different sizes. You can pair a large-scale print, like a bold floral, with a small-scale, dense print such as a fine pinstripe or micro-check.

Another approach is to share a common colour. By ensuring both patterns include at least one key colour, you can create a visual thread that ties the look together, even if the prints are very different.

You can also style an outfit using neutral patterns. Think of timeless, basic patterns such as stripes, leopard spots, or tiny polka dots as “neutral” building blocks. Because they are so adaptable, you can treat them like solid colours, making them the perfect foundation to pair with bolder or more intricate designs without overcomplicating your ensemble.

To prevent your outfit from feeling too busy, use solid-coloured pieces, such as a dark blazer or denim jacket, to act as an “anchor.” These plain items give the eye a place to rest and help balance the different patterns, making the overall look feel grounded and intentional.

Some foolproof pattern combinations include pairing stripes and florals. You can wear a striped T-shirt or button-down shirt as a neutral base with a colourful floral skirt or trousers.

Pairing polka dots with animal prints creates a bold, high-contrast look that feels both fun and deliberate. The organised, repeating nature of tiny dots provides a sense of stability when paired with the more untamed, unpredictable shapes seen in leopard or snakeskin prints. This contrast between structural order and natural, flowing lines prevents the combination from looking messy, resulting in a balanced, fashion-forward ensemble. Another option is pairing plaid and graphic patterns. For instance, a structured plaid blazer can be combined with a graphic T-shirt to create a contemporary, bold look. The crisp, organised grid of a plaid pattern contrasts with the relaxed feel of a graphic T-shirt, giving the outfit a modern and sharp aesthetic. This mix of structured lines and casual style produces an effortless yet fashionable appearance.

When mixing checks and thin stripes, it is essential to use different sizes so the patterns do not blend into a confusing combination. For example, pairing a wide gingham check, a bold, popular pattern featuring large alternating coloured squares, typically on a white background, with very narrow pinstripes creates a clear distinction between the two, allowing each design to stand out while maintaining a clean, intentional look.

To keep your outfit coordinated, stick to a maximum of two or three colours.

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