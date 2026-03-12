Soft launching love: Privacy, protection or a red flag?

People often confuse privacy with secrecy. Privacy is healthy while secrecy is often rooted in fear (Photo: Gemini)

In a culture where relationships are constantly on display, visibility has become a measure of validation. Once a couple posts publicly, it feels official. If it ends, the heartbreak is public too; amplified, scrutinised and judged. Soft launching, then, is not secrecy. It is a gentle, protective pause, a way to hold something precious close, away from noise and external pressures.

Miguel, a young professional, explains why he leans towards this approach. “It depends on the person,” he says. “For me, I gravitate more towards peace. I genuinely value privacy. Not everything needs an audience. Relationships are fragile in the early stages and outside opinions can add pressure. If it’s peace-driven, I feel calm. If it’s fear-driven, I feel guarded.”

For Miguel, privacy is not about hiding love; it’s about preserving it. “If someone is private about everything and that’s consistent, it’s fine,” he adds. “But if they post their life, their friends, their achievements… and hide me? That’s different. Consistency matters more than the post itself.”

For some, this quiet approach doesn’t end once the relationship becomes long-term. Lydia, a married woman in her thirties, says she still practises a version of soft launching even years into her marriage. “People assume that once you’re married, you have to put everything online,” she says. “But I’ve realised the happiest parts of my relationship are the ones we keep to ourselves. I’ll post a photo from dinner or a holiday, maybe his hand or the back of his head, but I don’t feel the need to broadcast everything. Our life together is real whether or not it’s on Instagram.”

She adds that the decision has helped protect the relationship from unnecessary commentary. “When too many people feel entitled to weigh in, it can change how you see your own relationship. Keeping some things private helps us stay grounded in what’s actually happening between us.”

Selina sees it through a slightly different lens. “I want to protect myself from embarrassment if it ends,” she says. “What if I post him everywhere and then we break up? Embarrassment left, right and centre. I’d rather soft launch to protect myself. That man is meaningful to me and I don’t want the pressure of public scrutiny to define our love.”

She pauses, then continues, “For me, posting isn’t about showing off. It’s about acknowledgement. If my partner is loving, respectful and present in real life, I wouldn’t mind him not posting me. But if he avoids being seen in public with me, or posts other women while I’m the exception, that wouldn’t be okay. Intention is everything.”

Not everyone views the trend so gently. Aisha, a marketing executive who openly shares her relationship online, admits she is sceptical of people who avoid posting their partners. “I’m very public about the person I’m with,” she says. “If someone is proud of their relationship, why hide it? For me, posting your partner is a way of saying, ‘This is my person.’ When someone keeps their relationship offline while sharing every other part of their life, I can’t help but question it.”

She acknowledges that privacy has its place but believes consistency matters. “Of course, you don’t have to post every moment. But if your page is full of your lifestyle, your friends and your achievements and your partner is nowhere to be seen, that raises questions. To me, that feels less like privacy and more like keeping options open.”

Dennis adds a sharper, more cautionary note. “Privacy can be healthy boundaries, yes. Fear of scrutiny? Fine. But sometimes hiding a relationship signals something else: keeping options open. If someone hides you while posting everything else about their life, that’s where it becomes questionable.”

As Dennis describes, soft launching is not necessarily a red flag. “It can reflect healthy boundaries or a fear of judgment. However, if it becomes indefinite or inconsistent, you need to ask yourself whether it’s about privacy or avoidance.”

To help make sense of these differing perspectives, psychologist Beverly Okoth offers her professional insight. “Soft launching is about emotional caution, not secrecy,” she explains. “It’s a way of protecting a relationship during its delicate early stages. Privacy is mutual and protective; both partners understand the boundaries, which strengthens trust. Secrecy, however, is one-sided and creates doubt. Even subtle inconsistencies can erode trust over time.”

Beverly emphasises the subtle psychological layers behind soft launching. “People often confuse privacy with secrecy. Privacy is healthy, intentional and mutually agreed upon. Secrecy is often rooted in fear: fear of vulnerability, fear of judgment, or past heartbreak. Someone who has been hurt before may consciously or unconsciously minimise visibility to protect themselves. It’s not necessarily mistrust; it’s protection.”

She also touches on the influence of social media. “Social media has transformed intimacy. Love is no longer just lived; it is curated. Couples feel pressure to look happy, stable and flawless. Comparison is automatic. People wonder: ‘Will this look right? Will others approve? What if it fails?’ Soft launching becomes a tool to control emotional risk while maintaining peace.”

Attachment styles, Beverly notes, also shape how partners approach visibility. Avoidant individuals may resist public exposure because it signals commitment. Anxious individuals may crave acknowledgement to feel secure. Secure partners choose privacy or visibility from a place of confidence, not fear. “The behaviour isn’t random; it’s rooted in emotional wiring. Understanding your own motives and your partner’s helps prevent misunderstandings,” she says.

But Beverly cautions against indefinite concealment. “Keeping a relationship low-key can shield it from noise early on. But prolonged concealment can erode trust, especially if one partner feels unseen or unclaimed. Visibility, in some form, signals legitimacy. It doesn’t have to be public fanfare, but it should convey acknowledgement. What sustains a relationship isn’t secrecy; it’s clarity, alignment and mutual consent around boundaries.”