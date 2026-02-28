Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita (Photo: iStock)

A Margarita seems easy to make since it contains only three ingredients. But many people mix it without much thought. Expert bartenders say the most important step happens before you even pick up a shaker: choosing your tequila. Standard blanco tequila has a sharp, clean taste that allows the lime and orange flavours to stand out. However, some options are aged for up to two months, which makes them smoother and adds a soft hint of vanilla and caramel.

Neither type of tequila is “better” than the other; it simply depends on the kind of drink you want to create. You should choose your spirits based on how they complement your other ingredients. For instance, the sweetness of a mango Margarita blends perfectly with subtle vanilla notes in a lightly aged blanco. Adding a spicy chilli rim is another excellent touch, as the heat balances the fruit so the drink does not become overly sweet.

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml blanco tequila

25 ml Cointreau

25 ml freshly squeezed lime juice

15 ml agave syrup

50 ml mango juice or fresh mango purée

Chilli salt or Tajín, for the rim

METHOD:

Start by pouring the Casamigos blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave syrup, and mango juice or fresh purée into a cocktail shaker. Then shake the mixture vigorously with ice cubes until well chilled. When sweetening, use agave syrup rather than simple syrup to maintain flavour harmony with the tequila. Always use freshly squeezed lime juice, as bottled juice flattens the drink.

Chill your glass for five to ten minutes before serving to keep the cocktail at the correct temperature for longer. Once the Margarita glass is chilled, dip the rim into the chilli salt. Add fresh ice cubes and strain the mixture from the shaker into the glass before serving.

This refreshing cocktail is by Emmanuel Osinde. It is perfect for nights out with friends.

Enjoy!