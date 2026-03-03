×
Biscoff Swahili kaimati

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 4 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
 Biscoff Swahili kaimati (Photo: Gemini)

These kaimatis are everything you never knew you always wanted this Ramadan. The recipe is simple and delicious. 

What you will need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 tablespoon sugar

1 sachet instant yeast

1 tablespoon ghee

1 & 1/4 cup water (adjust to the desired consistency)

Biscoff spread (melted or heated using a microwave)

What to do:

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands until smooth and sticky. Beat up the mixture thoroughly with the palm of your hand until everything is combined. Cover with clean film and let it rise/proof for about 20-30 minutes.

In a karai or a wok over medium heat, heat the oil and put in the mixed batter bit by bit. You can use a spoon to scoop out the butter and put it in the oil or use your hands.

When frying, keep tossing the kaimatis with a perforated spatula so they cook evenly and turn golden brown.

Remove from the oil and place over a kitchen towel, then place the kaimatis on a plate and drizzle in the melted Biscoff using a piping bag. Serve and enjoy these delicious Swahili-inspired sweet treats.

Biscoff Swahili kaimati
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
