×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: Singapore sling

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 17 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
 Cocktail bar: Singapore sling (Photo: Recraft AI)

The Singapore Sling was born from a clever trick to bypass strict social rules at the famous Raffles Hotel around 1915.

At that time, it was considered impolite for women to drink alcohol in public. They were expected to stick to plain tea or juice. A talented bartender named Ngiam Tong Boon decided to help his female guests by creating a drink that looked like a harmless fruit punch. Because of its bright pink colour, women could enjoy a gin-based cocktail without anyone suspecting they were drinking alcohol.

The actual original recipe remains a bit of a mystery. It was lost for many years and was only brought back to life in the 1970s by using old bar receipts and notes from travellers. Today’s famous version is a complex mix that includes gin, cherry brandy for that signature red tint, herbal and orange liqueurs, and a tropical splash of pineapple and lime juice. While some historians believe the drink evolved from earlier “pink slings” that used red wine for colour, the Raffles Hotel version remains the most iconic. It stands as a delicious piece of history, representing a time when a bit of creative bartending helped break a few old-fashioned rules.

INGREDIENTS

Gin (25ml)

Cherry brandy (25ml)

Benedictine (25ml)

Handful of ice -to serve

A few drops of bitters

Pineapple juice(50ml)

Lime juice (25ml)

Sparkling water -to top up

1 thin slice of fresh pineapple - for the garnish

Cocktail cherry

METHOD 

Step 1:

Pour the gin, cherry brandy and Benedictine into a mixing glass or jug. Add ice cubes and a few drops of bitters. Stir well until the outside of the glass feels chilled.

Step 2:

Strain the mixture into a tall cocktail glass. Add the pineapple and lime juices, stirring gently to combine. Top up with sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a cocktail cherry, if desired.

This recipe is by Miriam Nice of BBC Good Food. Drink responsibly and enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
Next article
Easy recipe: Mango and passion cheesecake
Easy recipe: Mango and passion cheesecake
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 3, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
By Molly Chebet Jan. 31, 2026
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 31, 2026
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
.

Latest Articles

Why does wanting more make me difficult?
Why does wanting more make me difficult?
Living
By Chris Hart
14h ago
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
Food
By Molly Chebet
15h ago
Stay safe as the weather heats up and health risks increase
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
15h ago
Why the kitten heel is your wardrobe's best ally
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
15h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to make soft and delicious mandazi
By Brendah Makena Jan. 27, 2026
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
>Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 27, 2026
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
>Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
>Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
By Molly Chebet Jan. 23, 2026
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved