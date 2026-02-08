Cocktail bar: Singapore sling (Photo: Recraft AI)

The Singapore Sling was born from a clever trick to bypass strict social rules at the famous Raffles Hotel around 1915.

At that time, it was considered impolite for women to drink alcohol in public. They were expected to stick to plain tea or juice. A talented bartender named Ngiam Tong Boon decided to help his female guests by creating a drink that looked like a harmless fruit punch. Because of its bright pink colour, women could enjoy a gin-based cocktail without anyone suspecting they were drinking alcohol.

The actual original recipe remains a bit of a mystery. It was lost for many years and was only brought back to life in the 1970s by using old bar receipts and notes from travellers. Today’s famous version is a complex mix that includes gin, cherry brandy for that signature red tint, herbal and orange liqueurs, and a tropical splash of pineapple and lime juice. While some historians believe the drink evolved from earlier “pink slings” that used red wine for colour, the Raffles Hotel version remains the most iconic. It stands as a delicious piece of history, representing a time when a bit of creative bartending helped break a few old-fashioned rules.

INGREDIENTS

Gin (25ml)

Cherry brandy (25ml)

Benedictine (25ml)

Handful of ice -to serve

A few drops of bitters

Pineapple juice(50ml)

Lime juice (25ml)

Sparkling water -to top up

1 thin slice of fresh pineapple - for the garnish

Cocktail cherry

METHOD

Step 1:

Pour the gin, cherry brandy and Benedictine into a mixing glass or jug. Add ice cubes and a few drops of bitters. Stir well until the outside of the glass feels chilled.

Step 2:

Strain the mixture into a tall cocktail glass. Add the pineapple and lime juices, stirring gently to combine. Top up with sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a cocktail cherry, if desired.

This recipe is by Miriam Nice of BBC Good Food. Drink responsibly and enjoy!