Former Miss Kirinyaga on love, modelling and passion for teaching

I worked as a model and took on various jobs to support myself. It wasn’t easy having to study and work simultaneously

Ann Wairimu, the firstborn in a family of four and a model, says beyond the crowns, she is a mental health advocate and an educator who believes in the sanctity of family and nature.

Apart from being a former county queen of Kirinyaga, kindly give us an insight into who you are.

I am the firstborn in a family of four. Beyond the crowns, I am a mental health advocate, a commercial model, and an educator at heart. I am an ambivert. I cherish my quiet time indoors to recharge, but I also love being out in the world with the people I love when my energy allows.

Where and what are you studying?

Well, currently I am studying Education Science at Kirinyaga University. By profession, I am a teacher, which aligns perfectly with my love for sharing knowledge and mentorship.

Favourite/worst unit while on campus?

My favourite has definitely been Psychology; I have always been fascinated by the human mind and how it influences our behaviour. On the flip side, my worst unit has to be Biostatistics.

Best and least favourite lecture?

I have always appreciated lectures that delve into human behaviour and mental wellness. My least favourite would be anything that feels purely transactional or lacks that ‘human’ connection that makes learning exciting.

How has campus life been, generally?

It has been a beautiful, chaotic evolution. I started as a young, naive girl with no direction, just open to experiencing life. I have made my mistakes, but those mistakes became my greatest lessons. Balancing the mental load of being a student while finding my identity has been a journey of self-discovery.

How did you make money while on campus?

I have definitely hustled! I worked as a model and took on various jobs to support myself. It wasn’t easy having to study and work simultaneously, but I never gave up. I am proud that I figured out how to turn my natural talent into a source of income.

How has dating been on campus?

Dating on campus was a major eye-opener. It completely changed my perception of love and how I relate to men. It taught me the importance of discernment.

What do you think of campus relationships?

I have realised that many relationships can be transactional. My biggest takeaway is that you must choose yourself first. If you find someone who truly loves you for you, give them a chance but never lose yourself in that person. Don’t make your whole life about the relationship; keep your own goals alive.

Where did you hang out on weekends?

I am very big on nature, so you would often find me going for nature walks to clear my head. If I wasn’t out exploring the greenery, I was enjoying quality time at home or with my close friends and family.

What did you do with your free time?

I love listening to music. It is my therapy. I also spend a lot of time catching up with the people who matter most to me, or simply resting to protect my mental peace.

Classmates you will never forget?

There are a few who stood by me during the ‘hustle’ days. However, I often think about a friend I had back in primary school. We lost contact about 10 years ago, and I still wonder where life took her.

How did you get into modelling?

I have had an interest in fashion and ‘looking good’ since I was very little but I never had the platform to express it. Once I got to campus, people kept telling me I would make a good model. I decided to go for it. I trained myself, competed in four pageants, did various shoots, and eventually got signed.

What’s the importance of being signed to a modelling agency?

It is incredible for your mental and professional well-being. Having a manager to help monetise your talent and handle the business side allows you to focus on growing your brand and your craft. It is about having a team that invests effort into your intellectual and professional growth.

How has the modelling industry been so far and what are the challenges you have faced?

It has been a learning curve. I have met very kind people, but the biggest challenge is the financial struggle. Supporting myself all through campus has been lonely at times and quite challenging.

You are a high-end fashion model. Kindly shed light on what that means and how it works.

While I have focused on commercial work, I am actually very excited to dive into high fashion this year! I am open to paid or ‘two-way’ collaborations with brands and photographers.

What are some of the mistakes you see fellow models make when joining a modelling agency?

A lack of consistency and direction is common. Many models get lost because the industry has very high standards and it is easy to lose heart. Without self-belief or a good manager to guide you, it is easy to give up before you’ve even started.

One last thing you would tell your campus self?

I would tell that naive, anxious freshman: ‘I am so proud of the woman you have become.’ I remember the days when I wasn’t okay mentally and had so many questions about life. But we finally have some clarity. We are going to make it. That’s a promise.