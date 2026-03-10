Struggling with tough times? Take action today (Photo: iStock)

Problems and periods of distress are part of life. While counselling helps many, it isn’t always the first choice. If that’s you, developing personal coping strategies can aid healing and support mental wellness. This isn’t a replacement for professional help, but a valuable alternative when applied thoughtfully.

First, you must develop a keen understanding of your own emotions by recognising triggers, identifying patterns in emotional responses, and distinguishing between transient feelings and deeper underlying issues. Not easy, right?

Techniques such as being mindful of your thoughts and emotions without judgment can create a crucial space between stimulus and reaction, allowing for a more constructive response. Simple practices, like dedicating periods to quiet reflection or journaling, can provide insights that pave the way for adaptive coping.

Secondly, it is important to have a strong and supportive social network. While professional therapy offers a structured relationship, informal support from trusted friends or family can provide validation, offer diverse perspectives, and give a sense of belonging. Engaging in open and honest communication with them can help you process your feelings. Just ensure the person you open up to creates a safe environment for you.

Another strategy when confronted with a problem is to break it down into smaller components. This allows you to develop actionable steps that may be obscured by the magnitude of the issue. Start by defining the problem clearly, brainstorm potential solutions, evaluate the pros and cons of each, select a course of action, and meticulously plan its execution. Following such a systematic approach helps shift focus from rumination to active problem-solving. Each small step taken is progress.

Finally, take care of your physical health, ensure restful sleep, and participate in meaningful activities. Regular physical activity, for example, has a well-documented impact on mood regulation and stress reduction, while adequate sleep is foundational for cognitive function and emotional stability. With the right coping plan in place, it is possible to overcome challenges even without the intervention of a professional counsellor.