×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Struggling with tough times? Take action today

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Struggling with tough times? Take action today
 Struggling with tough times? Take action today (Photo: iStock)

Problems and periods of distress are part of life. While counselling helps many, it isn’t always the first choice. If that’s you, developing personal coping strategies can aid healing and support mental wellness. This isn’t a replacement for professional help, but a valuable alternative when applied thoughtfully.

First, you must develop a keen understanding of your own emotions by recognising triggers, identifying patterns in emotional responses, and distinguishing between transient feelings and deeper underlying issues. Not easy, right?

Techniques such as being mindful of your thoughts and emotions without judgment can create a crucial space between stimulus and reaction, allowing for a more constructive response. Simple practices, like dedicating periods to quiet reflection or journaling, can provide insights that pave the way for adaptive coping.

Secondly, it is important to have a strong and supportive social network. While professional therapy offers a structured relationship, informal support from trusted friends or family can provide validation, offer diverse perspectives, and give a sense of belonging. Engaging in open and honest communication with them can help you process your feelings. Just ensure the person you open up to creates a safe environment for you.

Another strategy when confronted with a problem is to break it down into smaller components. This allows you to develop actionable steps that may be obscured by the magnitude of the issue. Start by defining the problem clearly, brainstorm potential solutions, evaluate the pros and cons of each, select a course of action, and meticulously plan its execution. Following such a systematic approach helps shift focus from rumination to active problem-solving. Each small step taken is progress.

Finally, take care of your physical health, ensure restful sleep, and participate in meaningful activities. Regular physical activity, for example, has a well-documented impact on mood regulation and stress reduction, while adequate sleep is foundational for cognitive function and emotional stability. With the right coping plan in place, it is possible to overcome challenges even without the intervention of a professional counsellor.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
Next article
Struggling with tough times? Take action today
Struggling with tough times? Take action today
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 7, 2026
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita
By Molly Chebet Mar. 4, 2026
Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita
How to rebuild connection after letting others down
By Esther Muchene Mar. 3, 2026
How to rebuild connection after letting others down
.

Latest Articles

Style without the splurge: Your simple guide to looking chic on a budget
Style without the splurge: Your simple guide to looking chic on a budget
Fashion And Beauty
By Agnes Mwandawiro
1h ago
Why does every "good guy" I date eventually feel like a red flag?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
2h ago
The under-bust corset is back and it's more versatile than ever
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
2h ago
Smart money habits every freelancer needs
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Biscoff Swahili kaimati
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 3, 2026
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
>Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 28, 2026
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
>Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
By Bishop David Muriithi Feb. 27, 2026
Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
>Simple habits that boost daily productivity
By Esther Muchene Feb. 26, 2026
Simple habits that boost daily productivity

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved