The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services.
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
 Easy recipe: Egg Benedict (Photo: Gemini)

Let’s master the delicate technique of poaching an egg.

Here’s what you need to do:

First, crack an egg into a small bowl or ramekin. This will enable you to gently slip the egg into the boiling water later on. It also lets you check that the yolk is intact.

Next, bring a medium pot of water to a gentle boil. You will see bubbles forming on the bottom of the pan and rising to the surface, and you will notice that the water is steaming, but it won’t be boiling rapidly. Adjust the heat so that it maintains this simmer.

Then add a tablespoon of white vinegar and stir. Stir the water in a circular motion to create a vortex in the centre of the pot. Carefully pour the cracked egg into the centre of the vortex and stir gently again. 

Finally, simmer. Set a timer for three and a half minutes. Some of the egg white may rise to the surface of the water while the egg is cooking. That’s OK! Skim it off and continue cooking. When the timer goes off, use a slotted spoon to remove the egg from the hot water.

Lightly tap it with your finger to test if it is cooked through. If you prefer a firmer yolk, feel free to return it to the water. Once cooked to your liking, the egg is ready to eat.

Serve it on a slice of buttered muffin bread with a layer of boiled spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce. Enjoy!

Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
