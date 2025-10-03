×
Cocktail bar: Endless melody

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Endless melody
 Cocktail bar: Endless melody (Photo: iStock)

The Endless Melody cocktail was a signature creation by the talented mixologist Wangari Mwangi, who revealed to The Nairobian that her inspiration came from the “One Night Only with Kenny G event. The Legendary smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G performed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on September 27, 2025. This drink was part of a special trio, alongside the “Smooth Operator” and “Midnight Serenade,” designed to honour the jazz saxophonist. 

The cocktail’s name and its flavour profile, described simply as “bright, flowing”, were directly inspired by Kenny G’s music. The goal was to translate his signature sound, characterised by long, unbroken, and intricate melodic lines, into a drinkable form. It was essentially a liquid celebration of his timeless jazz sound to perfectly match the mood and rhythm of the exclusive performance. This unique pairing of high-quality gin, mixology, and world-class music marked a special fusion of culture and flavour for the event.

INGREDIENTS

Tanqueray LDG Gin (40ml)

2 Cucumber and basil cordial (40ml).

Sparkling wine top up (20ml)

Garnish: Fresh basil

METHODOLOGY

Start by adding Tanqueray LDG and cucumber and basil cordial over ice in a mixing glass. Then stir the drink well using a bar spoon for around 20 seconds or so. Carefully strain the solution into a chilled coupette glass. Now, top up your cocktail with sparkling wine. Garnish your cocktail with fresh basil. This process is not mandatory but it is recommended. Serve yourself and enjoy the Endless Melody cocktail.

Refreshing and elegant, the Endless Melody is perfect for nights out with friends or stylish gatherings at home. As with all fine cocktails, it should be enjoyed responsibly, strictly by those of legal drinking age.

Enjoy!

