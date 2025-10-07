Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry (Photo: Recraft)

What you will need:

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 diced onions

2 diced sweet peppers

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of minced ginger

1 teaspoon meat dry-fry spice (curry powder)

2 beef bouillon cubes

1kg beef on the bone, cut into chunks (silver side or T-bone).

300 ml maziwa lala (sour milk or buttermilk).

Salt to taste.

6–7 peeled and sliced potatoes, fried

1 tablespoon za’atar (oregano)

What to do:

In a medium-hot pan, sauté the onions in oil until soft. Add the sweet pepper or capsicum and mix well. Now add the minced garlic and ginger and mix well. Then add the meat, dry-fry the spices and crumble in the bouillon cubes. Cook until fragrant, then add the beef and mix well.

Cover and cook for about 10 minutes. Remove the lid, add the Maziwa Lala and salt to taste, cover and simmer for another 15 minutes or until the liquid has evaporated and the meat is tender.

Reduce the heat, add the fried potatoes and sprinkle with zaatar. Cover and slow-cook for another 10 minutes or until all the liquid has evaporated and the meat is tender. Using a spatula, carefully mix the meat and potatoes, ensuring you don’t mash the potatoes too much. Pour onto a sinia or platter and serve with your favourite rice or ugali. Enjoy!