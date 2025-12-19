Wendy Kimani: Good vibes, grit and a voice that endures (Photo: W. Kimani)

Campus life shaped Wendy Kimani’s creativity, curiosity, and love for music, paving the way for her journey from Tusker Project Fame to global recognition.

You rose to prominence through your participation in a season of Tusker Project Fame. Could you give us a brief insight into who Wendy is?

I am a bubbly, fun-loving person who thrives on good vibes and meaningful moments. Music has been my passion since I was five and remains the greatest love of my life.More than anything, I want to connect with people through music. That has also inspired me to share my personal journey, including living with PCOS, and to advocate for body positivity at every size. Through this, I have built a supportive community grounded in honesty, resilience and positivity. Ultimately, I am a go-getter who stays true to herself.

Where and what did you study at university or college?

I studied at African Nazarene University in Rongai. Interestingly, I wasn’t entirely sure what I wanted to pursue, so my parents suggested Computer Science because it seemed financially viable. I was quite a nerd, very good at Maths and sciences, so it made sense at the time, until Tusker Project Fame came along.

Favourite units while on campus?

My favourite unit was Psychology, especially Psychology 101, as I found it fascinating to understand how humans think and, in turn, myself better. I also enjoyed Maths, particularly calculus. It was challenging, but the certainty of one correct answer was deeply satisfying, something I preferred to endless writing.

Best and least favourite lecturers?

In the early years, I enjoyed Mathematics, the sciences and Physics, subjects I had loved in high school. However, once we delved into software coding, particularly C++ and JavaScript, I realised I disliked it. My personality is not suited to sitting behind a computer fixing commas and syntax; it simply did not feel like me. As for lecturers, I especially enjoyed those who taught Psychology, largely because I loved the unit itself, although no single lecturer stands out clearly in my memory.

How was campus life generally?

Campus life was exciting and marked the first time I truly felt in control of my life. Although I lived with my sister, most of our friends stayed on campus, so we were constantly together. It was a time of freedom, mistakes and self-discovery — and it gave me friendships that have lasted over 20 years and remain strong today.

How did you make money while on campus?

I didn’t really make money while on campus. Most of my time was spent studying and having fun. We relied on pocket money and used it wisely. As girls, it was often easy to enjoy outings because people would treat us or buy us drinks. It was all part of the joy of being young.

How was dating on campus?

Dating on campus was fun, exploratory and not too serious. After a tough heartbreak before university, I chose — both consciously and unconsciously — to take things lightly. It became a time of self-discovery: learning my likes and dislikes, setting boundaries and enjoying life while balancing my studies and future.

Where did you hang out on weekends?

Weekends were mostly spent in Westlands at spots like Q’s and Bacchus, often ending the night with boiled eggs and kachumbari. Closer to campus, we frequented Tickels and Legend. I also cherished how my friends always showed up to support me at my gigs..

What did you do with your free time?

My free time revolved around music. Recording, rehearsing and performing quickly became more than a hobby — it was my passion alongside school.

You also tried modelling. Tell us about that.

I never really modelled seriously. I tried briefly in high school when I was slimmer, but as music took over my life and I gained some weight (laughs), that dream faded.

What happened after Tusker Project Fame?

I didn’t relocate immediately. I returned to university to complete my Computer Science degree. During that time, I signed with a label and released Clande. I later worked on my debut album, M.E. My Essence, featuring tracks such as Haiwi Haiwi with Bienaime and Unajua with Gilad. I also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as Die Husband Die, The First Issue, and Perfect Imperfections with Insignia Productions. After getting engaged and married in Kenya, I moved to the Netherlands to focus on my family.

How has the Kenyan music industry treated you since you spent much time away?

The industry has embraced my music, making it timeless. Even after a decade, I still receive messages about my songs playing on the radio and in clubs, which reassures me that I made the right creative choices. Most importantly, I connected with my audience, whose encouragement has drawn me back to music.

Tell us about your latest projects and what inspires your writing.

Now that I have built my beautiful family, it feels like the right time to return fully to my passion. I’m currently working on an EP that includes Sisemi, released in April 2025, and Just for You, released in December 2025, alongside exciting collaborations.

Any upcoming collaborations?

Yes, I have three exciting collaborations lined up — one with Sage, a talented instrumentalist with a similar sound; another with Zaituni, a promising new artist; and a beautiful ballad with Vijana Baru Baru. I also have new solo music coming out this year, Wendy, like you’ve never heard before.

A word of encouragement to upcoming musicians?

Understand who you are, your purpose, and the music you want to create. Stay consistent, don’t let criticism or self-doubt hold you back, and learn from feedback while continuing to grow.

One last thing you would tell your campus self?

I would tell myself to act even when afraid. Fear cost me time, and with all the dreams, ideas, and things I wanted to try, I should have just gone for it instead of procrastinating. Still, I have no regrets; every mistake shaped who I am today.