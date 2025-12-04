Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life (Photo: iStock)

“Forever chemicals” is a popular term used to describe a group of man-made chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are called “forever” because they do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body. PFAS have been used in a wide range of products since the 1940s, including non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, food packaging and firefighting foams.

Wherever you live and whatever you do, it is almost impossible to completely avoid exposure to forever chemicals. People can be exposed to PFAS through several routes. Drinking water is a common pathway of exposure. PFAS have been used to make water pipes, and contamination of groundwater is common, especially near factories, airports and military bases where these chemicals have been used or produced. Exposure through consumer products, such as non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and water-repellent clothing, is also difficult to avoid.

PFAS are persistent, meaning they accumulate over time in the environment, animals and people. Because of their widespread use and durability, PFAS have been detected almost universally in humans and wildlife. Exposure to certain PFAS has been linked to a range of health problems, including endocrine disorders, altered immune function, increased cancer risks and developmental defects in unborn babies.

Taking steps to reduce exposure to PFAS, for the sake of long-term health, is essential. Admittedly, it is almost impossible to avoid PFAS completely, but there are practical measures that can limit ongoing exposure. Check your drinking water. If you live near known contamination sites, consider having your water tested or using filters that can reduce PFAS levels. Be mindful of consumer products. Look for labels that state “PFAS-free” when buying stain-resistant cookware, outdoor gear or food packaging. Limit fast food and packaged foods, as PFAS can leach from grease-resistant wrappers into food. Follow updates from reputable sources, such as your local health department for information on PFAS regulations and water testing in your area.

Government agencies and scientists are working to better understand PFAS, monitor contamination and develop regulations to limit exposure. Community advocacy has led to stricter guidelines and the removal of PFAS from certain products. Supporting these efforts and staying informed can help protect your health.

While PFAS are a complex and persistent issue, making informed choices can help guard against future health consequences.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.