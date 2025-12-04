×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
 Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life (Photo: iStock)

“Forever chemicals” is a popular term used to describe a group of man-made chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are called “forever” because they do not break down easily in the environment or in the human body. PFAS have been used in a wide range of products since the 1940s, including non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, food packaging and firefighting foams.

Wherever you live and whatever you do, it is almost impossible to completely avoid exposure to forever chemicals. People can be exposed to PFAS through several routes. Drinking water is a common pathway of exposure. PFAS have been used to make water pipes, and contamination of groundwater is common, especially near factories, airports and military bases where these chemicals have been used or produced.  Exposure through consumer products, such as non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and water-repellent clothing, is also difficult to avoid.

PFAS are persistent, meaning they accumulate over time in the environment, animals and people. Because of their widespread use and durability, PFAS have been detected almost universally in humans and wildlife. Exposure to certain PFAS has been linked to a range of health problems, including endocrine disorders, altered immune function, increased cancer risks and developmental defects in unborn babies.

Taking steps to reduce exposure to PFAS, for the sake of long-term health, is essential. Admittedly, it is almost impossible to avoid PFAS completely, but there are practical measures that can limit ongoing exposure. Check your drinking water. If you live near known contamination sites, consider having your water tested or using filters that can reduce PFAS levels. Be mindful of consumer products. Look for labels that state “PFAS-free” when buying stain-resistant cookware, outdoor gear or food packaging. Limit fast food and packaged foods, as PFAS can leach from grease-resistant wrappers into food. Follow updates from reputable sources, such as your local health department for information on PFAS regulations and water testing in your area.

Government agencies and scientists are working to better understand PFAS, monitor contamination and develop regulations to limit exposure. Community advocacy has led to stricter guidelines and the removal of PFAS from certain products. Supporting these efforts and staying informed can help protect your health.

While PFAS are a complex and persistent issue, making informed choices can help guard against future health consequences.

 Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
Next article
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
.

Similar Articles

Your child is a reservoir of respiratory bugs, learn how to minimise harm
By Dr Alfred Murage Dec. 4, 2025
Your child is a reservoir of respiratory bugs, learn how to minimise harm
Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
By Ryan Kerubo Nov. 1, 2025
Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
By Dr Alfred Murage Oct. 24, 2025
When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
.

Latest Articles

Cocktail bar: The Bramble
Cocktail bar: The Bramble
Food
By Molly Chebet
8h ago
Wedding is a family affair, do not leave your parents out
Living
By Kenyatta Otieno
9h ago
Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
9h ago
Can anyone really stay happy all the time?
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
Dec. 11, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Why you should look at your poo before you flush
By Ryan Kerubo Oct. 22, 2025
Why you should look at your poo before you flush
>Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every story is unique, every journey matters
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 14, 2025
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Every story is unique, every journey matters
>How often should you go for medical checkups?
By Esther Muchene Oct. 11, 2025
How often should you go for medical checkups?
>Should you always tell your doctor everything?
By Dr Alfred Murage Oct. 10, 2025
Should you always tell your doctor everything?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved