Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs

Food
 By Brendah Makena | 11 hours from now
Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
 

Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs (Photo: Gemini)

Eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes and peppers make a quick, colourful and delicious meal. Here’s a simple recipe you can try at home.

Ingredients:

2 onions

2 tomatoes

Capsicum (Halved)

4 tablespoons cooking oil

Half a teaspoon of  salt

4 eggs

Instructions:

Cut the onions, tomatoes and capsicum into small pieces. In a clean bowl, crack the eggs and whisk them until smooth. Add the cooking oil and onions to a frying pan over a medium heat and fry the onions until golden brown.

Add the tomatoes and cook until soft, then add the capsicum and fry for about one minute. Pour the beaten eggs over the cooked vegetables.

Stir gently to combine, then cook for about 5 minutes until the eggs are fully set but still soft. Add salt to taste. 

Serve hot with ugali or your preferred accompaniment. Enjoy!

