How to develop the discipline to succeed

A person without self-control is vulnerable to destructive emotions and impulsive actions (Photo: iStock)

All great achievers in life share one common denominator: self-discipline. This is the ability to control and motivate yourself, stay focused, and do what is right even when it is difficult. It involves self-control, the inner strength that enables you to manage your actions, thoughts and reactions.

Self-discipline gives you the power to stick to your decisions and follow them through without wavering. It is therefore one of the most important requirements for achieving success and accomplishing your goals.

Steve Pavlina, an American self-help author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur, identifies five pillars of self-discipline. The first is acceptance, the ability to recognise reality and accept situations as they are. The second is willpower, the ability to exert control to take action or resist impulses. The third is hard work, the willingness to apply energy and commitment to a task. The fourth is industry, which involves working diligently and consistently towards a goal. The fifth is persistence, the determination to continue despite difficulties, setbacks or opposition.

Self-discipline should be applied in many areas of life. First, control your moods by ruling your spirit. A person without self-control is vulnerable to destructive emotions and impulsive actions. The Bible says: “Like a city whose walls are broken down is a man who does not control his temper” (Proverbs 25:28).

Second, watch your words and control your tongue. Many problems can be avoided by speaking carefully and wisely. Proverbs 21:23 teaches: “Those who guard their mouths and tongues keep themselves from calamity.”

Control your reactions

Third, control your reactions by maintaining a clear and calm mind. Sensible people manage their tempers and earn respect by overlooking offences. A moment of restraint can save you from years of regret. As Proverbs 16:32 states: “One who is slow to anger is better than the mighty; one who rules his spirit than one who takes a city.”

Fourth, manage your time wisely by organising your daily schedule. Success requires prioritisation because there is not enough time to do everything. Proverbs 6:6–11 encourages diligence through the example of the ant, which prepares ahead and works consistently rather than lazily waiting for circumstances to change.

Fifth, manage your finances responsibly by saving and planning for the future. Wise people understand the importance of stewardship, while fools spend everything they receive. Good financial discipline helps you prepare for uncertainties and opportunities alike.

Sixth, maintain your health by exercising self-control over your body. Pay attention to your lifestyle, particularly what and how much you eat. Good health is essential for fulfilling your responsibilities and achieving your goals. Proverbs 23:1–2 warns against excessive indulgence and encourages moderation.

To cultivate self-discipline, start by admitting that you need help. Apostle Paul says, “For what I am doing, I do not understand. For what I will to do, that I do not practice; but what I hate, that I do” (Romans 7:15). Believe that God will help you. For we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose.

Stand on the promises of God, which is the principle of positive reinforcement. For God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love and a sound mind.

In addition, enlist a support system by being accountable to someone or a group that you trust to help you adhere to or cultivate self-discipline. “Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their labour; for if they fall, one will lift his companion. But owe to him who alone when he falls; for he has no one to help him up” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).

Focus on the reward. Apostle Paul equates life to a race and admonishes us to train and prepare for this race in such a way that we win the prize by focusing, training and cultivating self-discipline.

Self-discipline increases your self-esteem, energy levels and performance; frees you from financial debts; you do not neglect your health/body; keeps you out of trouble; and qualifies you as a vessel to be used of God for his honour and glory.

Benefits of self-control, which is a pertinent component of self-discipline, include: the ability to establish your inner strength; enables you to withstand temptations; heightens your chances of success; enables you to build strong and better relationships; and makes it difficult for you to be offended.

Bishop David Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries