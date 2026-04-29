Protect your time and value in an always-on work culture

In today’s competitive job market, the real goal is sustainable performance, not exhaustion (Photo: iStock)

Many workplaces still equate long hours with productivity, rewarding presence over real output and overlooking burnout in the process. But for ambitious professionals, the line between excellence and overwork is increasingly thin. In today’s competitive job market, the real goal is sustainable performance, not exhaustion.

Guard your output

Many professionals feel used because they have unintentionally become the office ‘yes’ person. In many companies, roles are fluid, leading to a phenomenon called scope creep, where your responsibilities expand without a corresponding shift in title or pay. We all know this too well.

To fix this, move from reactive to proactive communication. Instead of accepting every task with a nod, use the priority pivot. So when a manager drops a fourth urgent project on your desk, respond with, “I want to ensure this gets the attention it deserves. Given my current focus on X and B, which of these should I deprioritise to make room for this new task?” That right there forces them to acknowledge your capacity and prevents you from absorbing the stress and burden of their poor planning.

Performative Busyness

True productivity isn’t about clearing 100 emails; it’s about moving one step closer to key objectives. We often fall into the trap of performative busyness, like leaving late because the boss is still in the office or replying to emails within seconds to prove we are online.

To reclaim your time, implement deep work blocks whereby you set aside 90 minutes each morning for your most difficult tasks with all notifications silenced.

Digital boundaries

With the rise of remote and hybrid work, the boundary between the office and the living room has suddenly evaporated. If you are replying to emails at 10 PM when you should be having your cup of tea before bedtime, it shows your colleagues that your time is a free resource.

Establish a digital sunset. Communicate your availability clearly and let them get the memo. Let them know that unless something is urgent, they can send a text and you will address it first thing in the morning or when your shift starts. Setting this boundary isn’t a sign of being unwilling to go the extra mile, but it is a sign of professional discipline.

Claim your value

If you feel underappreciated, it’s probably because your contributions are invisible. Don’t wait for your annual review to discuss your impact or challenges. If you feel the need to address a certain issue, request a meeting.

For instance, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t put it that way. Rephrase it something like this, “I’ve analysed my current output and 40 per cent of my time is being spent on administrative tasks that don’t align with our Q3 growth goals. I would like to discuss how we can streamline these so I can focus on (mention a high-value task).” This reframes your burnout as a business inefficiency that the company has a vested interest in solving.