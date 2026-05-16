How to make work more enjoyable and stay motivated

Shifting from “I have to do this” to “I get to solve this” can boost motivation (Photo: iStock)

For years, professionalism was associated with seriousness. But today, happiness at work is increasingly being recognised as a driver of success.

Research by the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation found that happy employees are 13 per cent more productive and more resilient, making a positive mindset a competitive advantage.

Workplace fun is not about forced team-building retreats or awkward office parties. Real joy comes from finding flow, where your skills match the challenge at hand.

To enjoy your job, try reframing tasks as opportunities rather than chores. Shifting from “I have to do this” to “I get to solve this” can boost motivation, focus and productivity.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

When your brain is experiencing joy, it is physically different from when it is under stress. And that is because positive emotions broaden your sense of possibility and open your mind up to more options.

This is known as the broaden-and-build theory in organisational psychology. When you approach a meeting with a positive mind, you are more likely to reach a creative solution than a stressed colleague. This joy shows up in three key ways.

Cognitive flexibility: You solve problems faster because your brain isn’t stuck in a threat-detection or a “put out fires” loop.

Social capital: People want to work with people who carry healthy energy and make work feel lighter. In our networking-heavy market, being a positive anchor makes you a magnet for high-value projects and puts you in the limelight for headhunting.

Reduced absenteeism: According to Gallup, engaged and happy workers have significantly lower rates of burnout-related sick leave or other made-up reasons, so they don’t have to show up.

BREAK THE ROUTINE

You don’t need a pool table to have fun at work. Small moments of micro-joy, such as sharing weekly wins in meetings or taking 15 minutes to read something unrelated to your industry, can break the monotony and spark creativity. Even simple touches like soft music or a personal photo on your desk can improve your mood and make work feel lighter.

Did you know that the people who enjoy their jobs most are often those with the firmest boundaries? You cannot have fun if you are exhausted.

Enjoying your work requires a digital sunset. When you know you have a hard stop at 530 PM to go for a run, meet friends for cocktails or engage in an activity you love, you work with a sense of urgency and play during the day. The fun in your personal life fuels the focus in your professional life.