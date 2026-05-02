In a hyper-connected world, who is protecting you?

Protecting yourself requires more than strong passwords; it requires a lifestyle of digital hygiene (Photo: Gemini)

The world is evolving fast, and work is no longer confined to office walls. Our identities now span LinkedIn, X, WhatsApp and other platforms. While this connectivity supports career growth, it also brings new risks. For women in business, digital safety is no longer optional; it is essential to protecting their careers.

According to the Association of Media Women in Kenya’s 2026 State of Women in Media report, online harassment and digital threats are driving mid-career attrition. Doxing, cyberstalking, and non-consensual image sharing can cause serious psychological and reputational harm, enough to stall careers built over decades.

Protecting yourself requires more than strong passwords; it requires a lifestyle of digital hygiene. Drawing from resources on digital safety, here are immediate actions to secure yourself:

Geotag awareness: Avoid posting real-time “working from” photos at identifiable cafés or known office buildings. Delay posting until you have left the location to prevent physical stalking.

Search yourself: Carry out a monthly search of your name in incognito mode. If personal details such as your home address or private number appear on aggregator sites, take the necessary steps to have them de-indexed.

App permissions: Make it a habit to review which apps have access to your microphone, camera, and location. A simple flashlight or weather app does not need access to your contacts.

Two-factor authentication: Secure your online presence with app-based authenticators such as Google Authenticator rather than SMS-based codes, which are vulnerable to SIM swapping.

The role of employers: Digital safety is a real workplace safety issue, and employers must move beyond physical security guards and address the digital threats their employees face. A key resource they can borrow from is AMWIK’s Sexual Harassment and Digital Security as a blueprint for institutional protection.

Response protocols: What procedures does your company have in place when an employee is targeted by an online mob? Companies should provide legal support, mental health counselling, and IT “cleanup” services for employees facing professional sabotage.

Anonymous reporting mechanisms: Companies should implement secure channels where digital harassment, whether from within the firm or external sources, can be reported without fear of professional retaliation or job loss.

Regular training: Digital safety should not be a one-off seminar. It should be part of the onboarding process and regular training, especially now, with AI-driven threats such as deepfakes becoming more prevalent.