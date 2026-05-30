Fresh Sparkling Mint and Lemon Juleps

It gained popularity online during the 2010s as a light, fragrant drink that could be enjoyed during summer (Photo: Gemini)

Sparkling Mint and Lemon Juleps are a fresh, fruity twist on the classic Mint Julep. While the original drink is famous throughout the American South, this bubbly version was created by modern food bloggers as a refreshing drink for warm weather.

The story of this recipe has two distinct chapters: the original cocktail and its modern sparkling adaptation.

Long ago in ancient Persia, the word “julep” referred to rosewater. It began as a herbal remedy used to soothe stomach ailments.

During the 1700s, European settlers brought the drink to America. Once it reached the South, the recipe evolved, with local mint replacing rose petals and strong alcohol such as bourbon being added. Over time, it became the official drink of the famous Kentucky Derby horse race. More recently, modern cooks developed the Sparkling Lemon Mint Julep.

Rather than relying solely on strong alcohol and sugar, this contemporary version combines sweet mint syrup and fresh lemon juice with sparkling wine or fizzy soda.

It gained popularity online during the 2010s as a light, fragrant drink that could be enjoyed during summer.

INGREDIENTS:

Golden Caster sugar (85g)

Fresh Lemon juice (4 tbsp)

1 bottle of chilled, sparkling wine, Cava is a good choice

Pack fresh mint (20g)

METHOD:

STEP 1.

Place the caster sugar and lemon juice in a small saucepan and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has completely dissolved. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer and cook for approximately two minutes to create a syrup.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and allow the syrup to cool completely. It is advisable that you make this in advance and keep it the fridge for roughly a week.

STEP 2.

To serve, divide the lemon syrup between tall cocktail glasses or champagne flutes.

Top each glass with chilled sparkling wine and stir gently to combine. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs before serving. The recipe is by the BBC Good Food Team.