Turn entry-level jobs into long-term financial growth

Many young people focus on landing their first job, but the real advantage comes from how much they learn once they get there (Photo: iStock)

Internships and entry-level jobs are temporary stages, but when used wisely, they become stepping stones to higher income and long-term financial stability. However, financial literacy expert Patrick Wameyo says they should not be viewed as guaranteed routes to wealth.

He explains that long-term earnings are determined less by job titles or early opportunities and more by the skills a person builds over time.

Patrick says people are ultimately paid for the value they bring to an organisation. That means internships are only useful when they help young people acquire practical abilities, understand how industries work and prepare for future responsibilities. “A well-structured internship can expose people to the right place where you get proper guidance and help you develop a map to career options,” he says.

It can help students make smarter decisions while still in college, such as choosing courses, specialisations and postgraduate training programmes and acquiring internships at the right places that strengthen their career paths. Those who gain this early clarity are likely to progress faster than peers who enter the job market without direction.

Wameyo says employers do not necessarily hire candidates because they completed internships. Instead, they look for evidence of practical skills, discipline, communication ability and readiness to work. “They look for skills that you already have, like character traits. Academic skills will give you an entry point, but they don’t necessarily put you at any financial advantage,” he says.

It is when you have been selected for academic skills that you gain experience to guide your work or choices. And a well-structured one, he says, exposes you to practical skills such as writing proposals, which you can use in the future.

Patrick says that whether an internship is paid or unpaid does not guarantee future success. He adds that there is no direct relationship between internship pay and later income levels and insists that higher incomes are a factor of skills applied.

“What matters most is whether the placement offers meaningful learning opportunities and acts as a bridge between classroom theory and practical experience,” he says.

Even unpaid internships can be valuable if they equip students with relevant skills, professional exposure and strong references. One of the biggest benefits of internships is the opportunity to build relationships. Supervisors and colleagues can later become referees, mentors or sources of job opportunities.

Patrick says mentorship is especially valuable since mentors help young people understand the skills required in a sector where growth opportunities exist and how to navigate a career path more effectively.

First jobs are the starting point of long-term professional growth, describing them as the staircase of skills development. A low-paying first job does not affect long-term prospects if it offers relevant experience and room for growth.

“Starting slowly or the wrong way is not the problem; it is about building skills and making them useful. If they choose a job that is aligned with career goals, they can accelerate learning and open doors to better-paying opportunities,” he says.

He refutes the idea that a person’s first salary determines future earnings. Instead, income growth depends on how quickly someone learns, improves performance and takes on more responsibility. He says employers assess and reward workers based on contribution and value.

At entry level, employees are expected to learn systems, follow structure and work under supervision. The employees who advance fastest are those who become reliable, learn quickly and require less supervision over time. That growing independence leads to promotions, movement into larger roles and better pay.

He warns that many young people lose valuable opportunities by failing to take internships seriously or by ignoring learning opportunities in their first jobs. “Frequent job-hopping is another common mistake. Moving every so often without gaining enough experience can create skill gaps and delay career progress,” he says.

He says that time alone does not create growth. Being in a role for years without learning new skills may offer little financial benefit.

As careers progress, earnings tend to rise with responsibility. He says early-career skills are usually operational, while later stages involve management and leadership that attract better compensation. For that reason, young professionals should understand their industry, identify the skills most valued in the sector and pursue roles that help them develop those capabilities faster.

“Students and graduates need to focus less on starting salary and more on long-term development; seek mentors; study their chosen industry; and build a plan for career progression,” he says.