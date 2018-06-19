Effective ways to deal with cyberbullies and cyberbullying

ALSO READ: Five useful tips to keep the rapist at bay

Bullying comes in all shapes, sizes and angles. Cyber bullying is seemingly taking a turn for the worst as most bullies are now hiding behind screens in a bid to make their victim’s lives a living hell. People’s banter and social lives have gone online and as such, the prevalence of cyberbullying has sky rocketed.

Today, if you told a parent that their child was a cyberbully, they would probably bash you hard right in the face and call you all sorts of names but truth is that many kids, who normally would pass as ‘Holy-Joes’, take center stage often turning to their computers and smartphones to bully others. Parents, this is a wake-up call - do not be oblivious! Just a simple comment on your child’s social media could attract a KSH 5million fine or up to 10years behind bars or both, as the day of reckoning for online bullies is finally here, with the Computer and Cyber Crimes Bill that was passed by Parliament last month.

Kids often turn to cyberbullying because they, too, experienced bullying at some point in their lives. For others, channeling their energies towards bullying others makes them sleep well at night. Others cite they bully because it’s the only way to fit in with the ‘cool kids’ gang. Others claim they bully others as a self-defense mechanism because if they bully others, then they themselves won’ be bullied. These ones might be the weakest of them all.

If you are experiencing cyberbullying, NEVER respond to online harassment. Just IGNORE! Most online platforms have adopted ‘Report a Case’. Sweetheart, make use of that! Report those accounts and action shall be taken to block those accounts. If someone is constantly sending you inappropriate content, block and delete their phone numbers. Dear Veronica, do not send nude photos online to your ‘benefactor’ or your corky boyfriend who is ploughing for pennies left, right and center and probably won’t even marry you, however much they prophecy to move mountains and catch grenades for you.

They could go viral and it is also against the law to send nude photos online. Make use of your bedroom and let his eyes feast to their brims at that heat of the moment. Akienda, ameenda, until next time!

