Why simple questions turn into arguments in relationships

This persistent ‘’fight or flight’’ mode leads to elevated stress levels, chronic anxiety and a feeling of profound loneliness (Photo: iStock)

Your spouse just walked into the kitchen and innocently asks, ‘’Are we having ugali for dinner again?’’ and what you hear is criticism of your efforts rather than a simple inquiry. What is happening in this case is sentimental overload, where every interaction and statement is filtered.

In a healthy relationship, a positive filter allows for benefit of the doubt. But when negative sentiment takes over, the emotional atmosphere becomes so saturated with unresolved grievances and positive or even neutral gestures get interpreted as hostile or an attack.

This shift doesn’t just happen. It is a result of cumulative, unresolved conflicts and a persistent lack of emotional repair. The mental repercussions for everyone involved are significant.

According to experts, negative override is a condition where the subtext of a conversation completely replaces the actual words that are being spoken. For the person initiating the communication, there is a sense of despair and frustration as their attempts to connect or share information are repeatedly rebuffed or misconstrued. For the person receiving the message, the brain remains in a state of hyper-vigilance, constantly scanning for hidden meanings.

This persistent ‘’fight or flight’’ mode leads to elevated stress levels, chronic anxiety and a feeling of profound loneliness despite being in a marriage or relationship.

The impact on loved ones, especially children, is equally damaging. When sentiment override takes hold of a household, the emotional safety of the home is compromised almost immediately. Children who grow up in such environments where communication is constantly distorted learn to ‘’walk on eggshells,’’ developing their own anxieties and difficulty trusting others.

In this toxic environment, all repair attempts, including small gestures like a smile or a lighthearted comment intended to de-escalate tension, fail to land.

The partner in the negative state simply cannot see the olive branch being extended. This leads to emotional detachment and stonewalling, where people eventually stop sharing their inner worlds altogether to avoid the inevitable pain of being misunderstood.

Dismantling this negative filter requires a deliberate and professional approach to relational health. It begins with acknowledging that the problem is the override itself, not the other person’s character.

Couples must work to increase the overall ratio of positive interactions to negative ones by creating an ‘’account’’ of goodwill that can withstand future friction.