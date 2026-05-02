×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

What if I'm making the biggest mistake of my life?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 14 hours from now  | 2 Min read
What if I’m making the biggest mistake of my life?
 You’re nervous, because it’s never possible to be 100 per cent sure about anything (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris!

I’m getting married soon and I’m sure he’s the one. But I still can’t stop myself worrying that it’s all a terrible mistake! How can I get over my nerves?

Nerves

Chris says, 

Hi Nerves!

Of course, you’re nervous, because it’s never possible to be 100 per cent sure about anything. But it is possible to know whether you’re with the wrong man!

And so long as you’re not, then the chances are you’ll be happy together. So how do you make sure you’re not marrying Mr Wrong? Just think through your life together.

Your first check is that you share similar backgrounds, lifestyles and looks. And similar beliefs about politics, religion and so on.

Your fiancé also needs to be making a success of his life. So worry about someone with no friends, because that usually means that they won’t be capable of real intimacy. He should manage money well, because many marriages fail because of money difficulties. Is he overly attached to his mother? So when a decision has to be made, he asks his mum instead of you!?

Is he kind, polite and willing to forgive?

Be genuinely worried about anyone inclined to lie, or endlessly envious or secretive. Or who’s always suspicious and believes that everyone’s got it in for them, even when they obviously haven’t. Or someone who’s emotionally cold. Or who lives in a fantasy world. Or has odd ideas and behaviour.

Or someone who’s ‘emotional and impulsive,’ and cares little about the feelings of others. Or who finds it hard to control his emotions. Charming most of the time, but exploding into rage over something as simple as you being late.

Because people like this can seem very attractive to begin with, only to cause you endless distress as the years go by. And they rarely change. In fact, don’t marry anyone with a problem, thinking you’ll change them. People are the same after marriage as before, only more so.

Get the idea? Once you’ve checked you’re not with someone with problems like these, you can enjoy your wedding.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
What if I'm making the biggest mistake of my life?
What if I'm making the biggest mistake of my life?
Next article
Why simple questions turn into arguments in relationships
Why simple questions turn into arguments in relationships
.

Similar Articles

Why avoiding 'the fidelity talk' sets couples up for heartbreak
By Anjellah Owino May. 2, 2026
Why avoiding 'the fidelity talk' sets couples up for heartbreak
Am I overreacting or is my husband too critical?
By Chris Hart May. 2, 2026
Am I overreacting or is my husband too critical?
We don't make love anymore, how do I bring it back?
By Chris Hart Apr. 30, 2026
We don't make love anymore, how do I bring it back?
.

Latest Articles

When intimacy takes a back seat after motherhood begins
When intimacy takes a back seat after motherhood begins
Motherhood
By Anjellah Owino
12h ago
In a hyper-connected world, who is protecting you?
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
12h ago
What if I'm making the biggest mistake of my life?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
12h ago
How to truly honour a mother beyond words and gifts
Living
By Agnes Mwandawiro
May. 10, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Is dating someone at work really as risky as everyone says?
By Chris Hart Apr. 25, 2026
Is dating someone at work really as risky as everyone says?
>I'm dating an expat who hates everyone, what am I missing?
By Chris Hart Apr. 22, 2026
I'm dating an expat who hates everyone, what am I missing?
>When desire doesn't meet expectations in relationships
By Anjellah Owino Apr. 18, 2026
When desire doesn't meet expectations in relationships
>Am I dating someone or walking on eggshells?
By Chris Hart Apr. 16, 2026
Am I dating someone or walking on eggshells?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved