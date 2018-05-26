ALSO READ: Here are the health benefits of sex that you probably do not know

Dear Eve,

My wife wants to buy a sex toy. I don’t know how to feel about that. Is she trying to replace me? Is she trying to tell me I don’t satisfy her in bed? Is this really OK?

Andrew

Dear Andrew,

I can tell from your question that you feel completely caught off-guard by this idea. I don’t blame you, in the sense that anyone would feel offended, surprised, hurt, disappointed and/or even overwhelmed by the idea of being replaced or subtly told that they are not good enough in bed.

That said, I think it is important to do two things: first, don’t jump to conclusions regarding her reasons or intentions and second, resist the temptation to think the worst about her, yourself and even the sex toys in question. In other words, stay calm so you can take in whatever information you need, and so that you can hear yourself think.

Let me share my first impression of you and your wife just based on this question. I got the impression that you guys a) probably have a pretty great relationship, because she asked for your opinion/permission first instead of buying it in secret.

In other words, she included you rather than excluded you, and b) you probably have a pretty great sex life because you sound genuinely surprised by her suggestion.

When couples start thinking about adding something cheeky or naughty in the bedroom, it’s usually about building their sexual repertoire rather than replacing their sexual partner.

Don’t make assumptions

Now, I could be right or wrong about you two but that’s neither here nor there. What I want you to see is that the same information can be received and processed very differently, depending on who is processing it. Instead of making assumptions, try to give it a more 360 degree consideration. In fact, take the position of an explorer on a fact-finding mission. As for the actual sex toys in question, there are so many options in the market.

Don’t jump to the most intimidating scenario. It’s more important to talk about what prompted this desire; is your wife bored, is she ready for some sexual adventure, is she happy but just wanted to try something new, did she attend a bridal shower and get curious...the possibilities are endless!

This will help to guide you into understanding the fuel of her intention.

It might give you some new insights into what she values, it might reconnect you to some old fantasies long discussed and faded from memory, or it might even trigger your own desires for your own fantasies to be explored together.

In addition, even if you — individually or together — decide against adding a sex toy to your sexual repertoire, this conversation has the potential to give you better ideas into what’s really working, what could be better or different and how you can contribute.

Who knows, right? As we say, “knowledge is power” so get some!

Do your research

If you do decide to introduce a sex toy into your bedroom repertoire, then the next step will be to decide on which kind to get, what materials you’re comfortable with (porous/non-porous, silicone, glass, plastic, metal, manual, battery-operated or even treated wood!), where to get it and even how much you’re willing to spend on it.

At this point I should say it is important that you research the different types of materials used to make your desired sex toy; you do NOT want to get one made of materials that are hard to clean properly, hard to sterilise or those that can trap bacteria because an infection is likely.

Keep in mind too that some materials used to make sex toys can be downright dangerous/toxic especially those used to make porous sex toys. On this, a simple internet search would be of great help. If in doubt, use a condom with each use.

Before use/purchase, smell them right out of the box; any toy with a strong chemical or plastic smell is probably not safe. Pay attention to any greasy residue on a new toy as well; if it’s greasy, don’t buy it or use a condom with each use.

Keep them clean!

Finally, don’t use them on different people or in different orifices without cleaning them or changing the condom otherwise you could transfer bacteria from one orifice to another. I should add a note on hygiene. Keep them clean Clean CLEAN; wash them after every use and store them in a clean bag or even in the packaging provided.

The last thing you want is dirt, dust, lint or bacteria being introduced into your partner’s body. In addition, if you have children or other people sharing your home, keep your sex toys out of reach.

It might help to think of a sex toy like a pet; it adds fun to your life but comes with great responsibility. Whatever you both decide, you will be sure it will be the best decision for you because you will have made it together.

Maggie Gitu holds an MA in Marriage & Family Therapy. She practices as a Marriage, Family & Sex Therapist. Reach her at [email protected] or via her Facebook page: Maggie Gitu