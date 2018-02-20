Kenya has been blessed with beautiful ladies and we cannot help but notice our very own international black model, Ajuma Nasenyana. She has this rich black skin that is beyond melanin, lean long scarless legs that everyone just wants to stare at her Turkana beauty. We all know the runaways are full of whites, half blacks, and Americans but we are happy Africans are stealing the show on the runaways today. Thanks to Ajuma! She has achieved a lot in the modeling industry which includes contesting in Miss Tourism Kenya, participated in the New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi Campbell, worked with one of the best female fashion designers in the world, Victoria Beckham, and the list is endless.

We love how she has embraced her skin color and this has encouraged us to be proud Africans. These are the pictures that prove she is the most beautiful black model: