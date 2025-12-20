×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why setting boundaries this festive season matters

Wellness
 By Eve Waruingi | 6 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Why setting boundaries this festive season matters
 Why setting boundaries this festive season matters (Photo: iStock)

This festive season, maybe the greatest gift you can give yourself is the permission to set boundaries and honour your own rhythms. Boundaries are far from cold or self-centred. In fact, they are a radical act of self-care: a way to preserve your mental health, protect your energy, and still share joy, on your terms.

Before you can draw a line, you need to know where you stand. Sit quietly, perhaps with a cup of warm tea or a moment of calm and ask: what drains me? What feels like giving more than I have? What traditions or expectations, once joyful, now feel heavy?

This kind of internal check-in helps you recognise when “yes” is born of habit, guilt or obligation, and when it truly aligns with your capacity. When you become aware of your limits, you’re in a better place to protect them. Mental-health experts say that understanding your limits is the first step in healthy boundary-setting.

Once you know what you can and cannot handle, find a gentle, honest way to communicate it. Use “I” statements to express your needs: “I feel overwhelmed when I commit to so many events,” or “I need some quiet time this week so I can rest.”

You don’t owe long explanations or apologies. Short, direct declarations can be enough, even something as simple as “I’m taking this season quietly,” or “I won’t be able to make it, but I hope you have a great time.” In these words lies strength: respect for yourself and respect for others, without spilling your peace.

One truth many learn too late is: you cannot pour from an empty cup. A season filled with endless parties, obligations, and emotional demands risks leaving you drained, not delighted. Setting limits might mean you skip some invitations, politely decline certain offers, or steer clear of stressful conversations. And that’s okay.

You might miss some of the “full house” bustle, but you preserve your calm, your rest, and your inner balance. You carve out space for yourself, for gentle mornings, for real connection, and maybe, for a new tradition that feels more restful than obligatory. Studies and mental-health guides consistently point to the power of saying no as a form of self-preservation, not selfishness.

It’s natural to feel pangs of guilt or worry that you might hurt someone’s feelings. But boundaries aren’t walls, they’re guides.

They tell others how to treat you, even in moments of pressure. If someone resists, you don’t need to defend or explain beyond your truth. You have a right to your time, energy, and emotional well-being.

And sometimes what you’re protecting isn’t just rest, but your joy. The holidays aren’t meant to be a test of endurance. They can, and should, be gentle, soulful and grounded in what truly matters to you.

Declining old expectations doesn’t mean giving up on celebration. Instead, it can open space for what you truly want. Maybe you’ll host a simple dinner with close friends instead of a huge party.

Maybe you’ll dedicate an afternoon to reflection, prayer, journaling or a walk under warm December skies. Perhaps you’ll exchange handwritten notes rather than expensive gifts, or choose quiet over queues, nature over noise.

Boundary-setting is also about creating space for intention. It’s about rewriting what the holidays can mean; without the stress, without the pressure.

This December, remember: your peace matters. Your rest matters. Your emotional safety matters. These aren’t luxuries; they are necessities.

When you choose to say “no,” to step back, to whisper “not this time,” you reclaim control. You honour your worth. You allow yourself to breathe, to feel, to enjoy what truly nourishes you.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
Next article
Why setting boundaries this festive season matters
Why setting boundaries this festive season matters
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
By Brendah Makena Dec. 19, 2025
Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
By Molly Chebet Dec. 19, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
By Bishop David Muriithi Dec. 19, 2025
How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
4h ago
Strengthen your bond with matching holiday sets
Living
By Molly Chebet
4h ago
Holiday mani magic: From minimal chic to festive drama
Fashion And Beauty
By Tania Omusale
4h ago
Why setting boundaries this festive season matters
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Strawberry cake
By Brendah Makena Dec. 18, 2025
Easy recipe: Strawberry cake
>Hidden cost of deception you might miss
By Esther Muchene Dec. 17, 2025
Hidden cost of deception you might miss
>Breaking free from parent-child trauma bonding
By Esther Muchene Dec. 16, 2025
Breaking free from parent-child trauma bonding
>Easy recipe: Prawn rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Prawn rice
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved