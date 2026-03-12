Why overworking actually limits your success

Some people think that God is always pleased with them when they are always working without resting (Photo: iStock)

Truth be told, we are a people addicted to work. Most people do not know how to relax or rest. They are always busy doing something - they just keep going on and on! God advocates for rest. “They are unable to relax and enjoy anything they have worked for” (Job 20:18). Could it be possible that all that you are working for, you are not even able to enjoy?

God will bless you in phases because if he brings it all at once, you cannot contain it. God will bless you in stages or phases because if he brings all the blessings at once, you may not be able to handle it. “And I will send hornets before you, which shall drive out the Hivite, the Canaanite and the Hittite from before you. I will not drive them out from before you in one year, lest the land become desolate and the beasts of the field become too numerous for you. Little by little I will drive them out from before you, until you have increased and you inherit the land” (Exodus 23:28-30).

Rest is as important as work. Some people think that God is always pleased with them when they are always working without resting. The image God creates with the words ‘he makes me lie down in green pastures’ is one of rest and refreshment. But their bodies slow them down because they do not know how to take some time to rest.

Sometimes God will make you lie down and rest so that you can give him the best. You cannot be as effective as God has called you to be; whether it is in business, ministry, or a place of work, if you do not learn the art of slowing down, relaxing and resting. You need to choose between being blessed and stressed!

People do not relax and rest because: One, misplaced identity. By basing their self-worth on their work, people confuse their value with their valuables.” The labour of fools wearies them, for they do not even know how to go to the city” (Ecclesiastes 10:15). Two, materialism - when one always wants more things. “Do not overwork to be rich because of your own understanding, cease! Will you set your eyes on that which is not? For riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away like an eagle toward heaven” (Proverbs 23:4-5).

Three, envy, rivalry and competition - keeping up with the Joneses! Trying to keep up with everybody and envy keeps people in the rat race. “Again, I saw that for all toil and every skilful work a man is envied by his neighbour. This is vanity and gasping for the wind” (Ecclesiastes 4:4). Fourth, we value achievements over relationships. “Then I returned and saw vanity under the sun: There is one alone, without companion: He has neither son nor brother, yet there is no end to all his labours, nor is his eye satisfied with riches. But he never asks, for whom do I toil and deprive myself of good? This is vanity and a grave misfortune”.(Ecclesiastes 4:7-9).

Dissatisfied soul

Fifth, insecurity - When the money is not or ever enough and you want to make the next Shilling always. “All the labour of a man is for his mouth, and yet the soul is not satisfied” (Ecclesiastes 6:7).

If you are going to relax in God’s goodness, you have to remember your value to God. You are not valuable because of your career or what you do. You are valuable because God created, loves, called, saved you and put his spirit in you.

You must know how to enjoy and be content with what God has given to you. Some people with beautiful homes do not even spend much time there relaxing and enjoying them; instead, they are busy working and engaging in all manner of activities. “I know how to be abased and how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learnt both to be full and to be hungry; to abound and to suffer need” (Philippians 4:12-13).

Limit your work to six days. “Six days you shall do your work, and on seventh day you shall rest; that your ox and your donkey may have rest; and the son of your female servant may be refreshed” (Exodus 23:12). “Six days you shall labour and do all your work, you, but the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord your God. In it you shall do no work: you, nor your son, nor your daughter, nor your male servant, nor your female servant, nor your cattle, nor your stranger who is within your gates” (Exodus 20:9-10).

“And he said to them, the Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath” (Mark 2:27). So, when you take this day of rest, what do you do? Rest your body; recharge your emotions, refocus your spirit; and adjust your values.

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries