How to deal with pain no one sees (Photo: iStock)

Unlike a visible injury, emotional pain is an ache that cannot be seen but cuts just as deeply. Without a physical scar, its impact can be as devastating as having a broken arm and being unable to function optimally. When it reaches that point, take it as a warning that your psychological wellbeing is under threat.

Identifying emotional pain requires a high level of self-awareness, as it manifests differently for each person. For you, it may feel like a persistent heaviness in your chest or a sudden loss of energy; for another, irritability without reason. In many cases, this is brushed off as fatigue or the onset of a cold, when in truth, the mind is struggling to process deep internal hurt.

This pain, often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, is as real as it gets. According to the American Psychological Association, the brain processes emotional distress, such as grief and rejection, using the same neural pathways as physical pain. This is why a broken heart can feel like actual pain or a sting. In moments of losing a parent, being betrayed by a loved one, or facing job loss, the nervous system can become overwhelmed, resulting in pain. This is your body signalling that you need to pause and address the source of the trauma.

Given the complexities of this pain, healing requires both self-work and, where necessary, professional support. The first step is acceptance. Trying to stay busy or distract yourself with enjoyable activities only delays the process. Recovery begins once you sit with the discomfort and acknowledge its presence. If you feel able to cope alone, physical activity such as walking can help release bodily tension, while journaling can transfer the mental chaos onto paper.

As tempting as it may be to isolate yourself, don’t; this only fuels emotional distress. Seek out someone or a community that can support you through this period. If the pain becomes overwhelming, affecting your appetite, sleep, or productivity, professional intervention is crucial. Within a structured environment, a therapist can help you explore the roots of the problem and provide tools for healing. Whether you choose to work through it alone or with guidance, the ultimate goal is to reclaim your life and learn to live with the experience.