×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How to deal with pain no one sees

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 12 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How to deal with pain no one sees
 How to deal with pain no one sees (Photo: iStock)

Unlike a visible injury, emotional pain is an ache that cannot be seen but cuts just as deeply. Without a physical scar, its impact can be as devastating as having a broken arm and being unable to function optimally. When it reaches that point, take it as a warning that your psychological wellbeing is under threat.

Identifying emotional pain requires a high level of self-awareness, as it manifests differently for each person. For you, it may feel like a persistent heaviness in your chest or a sudden loss of energy; for another, irritability without reason. In many cases, this is brushed off as fatigue or the onset of a cold, when in truth, the mind is struggling to process deep internal hurt.

This pain, often misunderstood and misdiagnosed, is as real as it gets. According to the American Psychological Association, the brain processes emotional distress, such as grief and rejection, using the same neural pathways as physical pain. This is why a broken heart can feel like actual pain or a sting. In moments of losing a parent, being betrayed by a loved one, or facing job loss, the nervous system can become overwhelmed, resulting in pain. This is your body signalling that you need to pause and address the source of the trauma.

Given the complexities of this pain, healing requires both self-work and, where necessary, professional support. The first step is acceptance. Trying to stay busy or distract yourself with enjoyable activities only delays the process. Recovery begins once you sit with the discomfort and acknowledge its presence. If you feel able to cope alone, physical activity such as walking can help release bodily tension, while journaling can transfer the mental chaos onto paper.

As tempting as it may be to isolate yourself, don’t; this only fuels emotional distress. Seek out someone or a community that can support you through this period. If the pain becomes overwhelming, affecting your appetite, sleep, or productivity, professional intervention is crucial. Within a structured environment, a therapist can help you explore the roots of the problem and provide tools for healing. Whether you choose to work through it alone or with guidance, the ultimate goal is to reclaim your life and learn to live with the experience.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How to deal with pain no one sees
How to deal with pain no one sees
Next article
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut pepper steak
.

Similar Articles

Struggling with tough times? Take action today
By Esther Muchene Mar. 10, 2026
Struggling with tough times? Take action today
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 7, 2026
Easy recipe: Coconut roast chicken with browned onions
Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita
By Molly Chebet Mar. 4, 2026
Cocktail bar: Mango Margarita
.

Latest Articles

The ultimate guide to dressing for the rainy season
The ultimate guide to dressing for the rainy season
Fashion And Beauty
By Agnes Mwandawiro
9h ago
Hooked on screens? Experts warn of growing threat to brain health
Living
By Mercy Kahenda
10h ago
Question everything: Not every health trend or promise is good for you
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
10h ago
How to deal with pain no one sees
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
10h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to rebuild connection after letting others down
By Esther Muchene Mar. 3, 2026
How to rebuild connection after letting others down
>Biscoff Swahili kaimati
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 3, 2026
Biscoff Swahili kaimati
>Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 28, 2026
Easy recipe: Swahili fried vermicelli
>Master the art of staying grounded in tough times
By Bishop David Muriithi Feb. 27, 2026
Master the art of staying grounded in tough times

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved