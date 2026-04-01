How you can rediscover your inner child through play

In a world that demands constant productivity and seriousness, invoking play can feel like a challenge (Photo: Gemini)

Somewhere between deadlines, responsibilities, and the constant pressure to “have it all together,” many adults quietly lose touch with a part of themselves that once came naturally, the ability to play.

What was once effortless in childhood often becomes something we outgrow, dismiss, or even feel embarrassed to return to.

Yet beneath the layers of routine and expectation, that playful, curious version of ourselves doesn’t disappear; it simply waits to be rediscovered. In recent years, there has been a growing shift toward reclaiming play not as a luxury, but as an essential part of emotional well-being.

At a recent event, participants were asked to pause and invite their inner child to come out and play. The Return to Play: One Day Embodiment event guided attendees through a full day of inner child exploration through play. Inner child therapist Ricqesh Parmar, one of the facilitators, says participants needed to be open-hearted and courageous to truly experience themselves.

The day involved revisiting both positive and difficult childhood experiences, exploring parental wounds, sharing personal stories, and spending time in nature. It was also infused with creativity and childlike elements like sweets and soda to lighten the mood and encourage playfulness. Participants ran around, played music, danced, sang, and expressed play in ways that felt natural to them, whether rooted in childhood memories or entirely new.

“In a world that demands constant productivity and seriousness, invoking play can feel like a challenge. However, for a growing number of adults, play is becoming a way to return to themselves,” says Ricqesh. He emphasises that following playful instincts is not about escaping adulthood but about integrating the adult self with the inner child.

Performance storyteller and author Wangari Grace also recognises the importance of play in adulthood. She notes that while adults often care for others, play is a personal act that requires presence and self-attention. “As adults, the world is moving too fast. You are expected to be on your guard and in charge. You are not free to exhale,” she says.

Her work invites people to rediscover the relaxing and energising power of play. Through interactive storytelling sessions, she encourages participants to let go of self-consciousness—the fear of being watched or judged. “If you are worried about who is watching you or whether you are doing it right, you won’t be able to be playful. Just be in the moment,” she says.

She asks participants to reflect on their childhood: what they considered fun, whether it was a game, a story, or a simple moment, and the emotions attached to it. Her storytelling draws from cultural experiences, blending songs from childhood games and inviting audiences to participate. “They don’t just stand there and listen. They let loose,” she says, noting that participants often feel energised and temporarily freed from the weight of adulthood.

Poet Wangui Kimani approaches play as cultivating a sense of childlike wonder in adulthood. She explores activities she never experienced as a child, such as swimming, skating, and cycling, while also revisiting simple joys like walking, running, playing in the rain, and taking naps.

“Playing in the rain and taking naps after lunch are things I used to do as a child. I do them intentionally to reconnect with that part of myself,” she says. While she may not experience them exactly as she once did, she values these activities as a way to give herself missed experiences.

Kimani acknowledges that such activities are often dismissed in adulthood but sees them as a deliberate pause from the demands of life. “Play helps me ground myself and exist outside societal expectations,” she explains, adding that it has helped calm her nervous system, improve her relationships, and foster a more positive outlook.

Kenyan poet Emily K. Millern has also integrated play into her daily life by reconnecting with childhood experiences. She describes her inner child and adult self as consciously integrated. Activities like walking barefoot, gardening, and working with plants evoke memories of her upbringing on a farm.

“I used to play with mud and plant things. Gardening now brings back that playful feeling,” she says. She also encourages parents to give children the freedom to play without restriction, even in how they dress.

Her creative journey began in childhood, writing about emotions at the age of 12. Today, she runs plant therapy sessions under Emily Blooms and incorporates play into her work with children. “We start with play, physical games like tug of war, before learning poetry or public speaking,” she says.

This process is also personally healing. Having once struggled with imposter syndrome despite her interest in performance, she now feels she is fulfilling unmet childhood desires through her work. “The inner child is the path to finding yourself. When we are young, we know what we love before society tells us what to be,” she reflects.

Ricqesh defines the inner child as the subconscious part of us that carries childhood emotions, memories, wounds, creativity, and needs. He highlights nature as a powerful way to reconnect with this part of the self, recalling his own childhood spent playing in parks. “Play is the true essence of a child. When life becomes too serious, we lose that sense of freedom,” he says.

He believes that reintroducing play can bring lightness even in difficult circumstances. While inner child work can be challenging, it is deeply rewarding. The difficulty often lies in fully embracing play as adults, especially when societal expectations prioritise seriousness and responsibility.

“We are taught to stop acting like children and focus on responsibilities. We also fear what we might uncover if we revisit our childhood,” he explains. He distinguishes between nostalgia, simply recalling happy memories and true inner child work, which involves engaging with both positive and painful experiences.

Through his work, he encourages integration between the adult self and the inner child. “When integration happens, you bring parts of yourself together. You become whole,” he says.

For those unsure where to begin, he suggests starting small: spending time in nature, observing animals, drawing, dancing, or engaging in simple activities that spark joy. “Ask yourself what excites you. It could be gardening, dancing, or creating something with your hands,” he advises.

Over time, he notes, this practice can transform how individuals respond to stress and relationships. Reconnecting with the inner child fosters a sense of safety within oneself, reducing the need for external validation and encouraging healthier boundaries. Conversely, being disconnected from this part of the self can manifest as stress, anxiety, and a sense of being stuck.

For Ricqesh, this journey has led to significant life changes. He left his job in the United Kingdom and moved to Kenya with his family to reconnect with nature and provide his son with a more playful upbringing. “I wanted to give my son different experiences and reconnect with myself. I also moved away from being a people pleaser to living more authentically,” he says.