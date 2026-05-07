Ten nail tech characters every Kenyan girl has encountered

From saints to suspects, from artists to storytellers, the nail salon is a full ecosystem (Photo: Gemini)

Recently, a celebrity breakup trended across Kenyan social media. And because this is Kenya, someone confidently blamed a nail technician for the fiasco. Whether true or just another episode of “Kenyans on the Internet,” it sparked a hilarious conversation: these nail techs are not all the same. From saints to suspects, from artists to storytellers, the nail salon is a full ecosystem.

Here are ten types of nail technicians you are likely to meet in Kenya.

1. Team Mafisi

This one came to work, yes, but also to network romantically. When doing his work, he is overly touchy, too chatty, and somehow always asking, “So, unakaa wapi?” before your second coat dries. His eyes are not on the cuticles but on possibilities. Clients who know of his antics quickly learn to keep conversations short and hands even shorter. However, some look for him for this specific purpose, especially those who have longed for a “male touch”. It is not unusual to hear that he eventually eloped with someone’s wife.

2. The Quack

He owns every tool needed for the job except actual skill. His workstation looks professional, but the results? Questionable. Your nails come out looking like they fought for independence and won. He says “trust the process” a lot; unfortunately, the process doesn’t trust him back. It is as if he forced himself into the job. However long he stays in the job, he never perfects his skill.

3. Moshene Master

You went in for nails and left with a full podcast episode. This one narrates everything, from their landlord, what happened in their chama meeting and how a political kingpin is going to lose his seat in the next elections. Silence is illegal in his presence, and whether you like it or not, he will engage you in his discussions. By the time your gel sets, you already know who is going to win the next election in your constituency.

4. The Silent Assassin

He is actually the opposite of the talkative and moshene master above. No greetings, no small talk; just vibes and precision. You might sit there for two hours and only exchange three words: “Colour?” “Okay.” “Done.” If you ask him a question, he only offers a short answer of yes or no. But somehow, the nails? Flawless. You leave confused but impressed by his craftsmanship.

5. The Instagram Artist

This one doesn’t just do nails, he curates content. Every set is a photoshoot or video shoot. He has invested in an ideal phone, stand and lights. He will ask you to pose near a window, hold a coffee cup, and tilt your hand like you are signing a billion-shilling deal. He may spend more time filming than filing, but at least your nails will trend on social media.

6. The Overbooker

He confidently says, “Come at 12noon,” knowing very well you won’t be touched until 4 pm. The salon is always full, people are waiting, and somehow there’s always “one small fix” before your turn arrives. Here, time doesn’t exist, only patience and snacks.

7. The Price Switcher

Before you sit, he will assure you “Ni Sh500 tu.” After you finish: “Design ilikuwa complex, sasa ni Sh1000.” You try to argue, but deep down, you know you have already fallen into the trap. He smiles like a businessman closing a deal. You end up parting with the extra cash, though half-heartedly.

8. The Relationship Counsellor

You went in for nail treatment, but ended up getting free, unsolicited life advice. This one listens carefully as you casually mention “my boyfriend,” then suddenly turns into a therapist. “Huyo anakupenda kweli ama anakuchezea?” he will ask, shaking his head like he has seen things. You leave with perfect nails and emotional clarity.

9. The Speed Racer

In and out, 30 minutes max. No designs, no drama, just efficiency. He moves like he has a flight to catch or another urgent mission. The results are decent, though you are not entirely sure what just happened. You blinked, and your nails were done. He is a specialist and experienced chap and makes his work really quick.

10. The Perfectionist

This one will redo a nail ten times if it is not right. He adjusts angles, lighting, and even your finger position like a real surgeon. You might get slightly impatient, but when you see the final result? Worth every extra minute. For him, money is not the greatest motivator, but marketing himself through perfection. Even your enemies will compliment you and ask you for a referral.