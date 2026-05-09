Things our mothers left us that death couldn’t take

Even in their absence, a mother’s presence has a way of enduring (Photo: Gemini)

Every year, Mother’s Day arrives wrapped in flowers, warm embraces, and grateful whispers. It is a day painted with love, breakfasts in bed, heartfelt messages, and laughter shared across generations. But for some, it is also a quieter day, softened by memory and reflection.

For those whose mothers are no longer physically present, the day carries a different kind of beauty, one that is less about celebration in the traditional sense and more about honouring what remains. Because even in the absence, a mother’s presence has a way of enduring.

At 26, Meryl Wanjawa has come to understand that grief does not erase love; it refines it. There was a time when this day felt too heavy to hold. “I used to avoid it,” she admits. “It felt like the whole world was celebrating something I no longer had.”

But slowly, she began to see things differently. Now, her mornings on this day begin with intention, soft gospel music playing in the background, her space cleaned just the way her mother liked it, and a quiet moment to sit with memory rather than run from it. “It is my way of spending the day with her,” she says.

Meryl realises that what her mother left her lives in the smallest gestures, in the way she chooses kindness even when it is not returned, in how she speaks gently, and in the patience she extends to others without thinking twice. These are the quiet inheritances that shape her day, especially on one like this.

For Pius Kamau, 35, the day unfolds with a sense of structure that feels deeply familiar. His mother believed that love was not something you simply said; it was something you lived. “She showed love through consistency,” he reflects. “Through waking up early, through making sure everything was in order, through always showing up.”

Even now, he finds himself following that same rhythm. On Mother’s Day, he does not necessarily gather flowers or plan elaborate gestures. Instead, he leans into the discipline she instilled in him, checking on family, offering support where it is needed, and keeping his life grounded in responsibility. “It is the closest way I know to feel connected to her,” he says.

In his quiet acts of care and responsibility, there is a continuation of her love, steady, dependable, and present in everything he does.

At 45, Regan Opon has grown into the lessons he once overlooked. Time has given him the clarity to see his mother not just as a parent, but as a teacher whose wisdom continues to unfold. “My mother taught me how to pause,” he says. “To listen before reacting, to understand before judging.”

On this day, that lesson becomes especially meaningful. Regan reaches out to people he has not spoken to in a while, chooses patience in conversations that might otherwise feel tense, and allows space for understanding in ways he did not always before. In doing so, he realises that what she left him was not just guidance, but a way of seeing the world with compassion, thoughtfulness, and depth.

And then there is Regina Moraa, 55, who carries Mother’s Day with a quiet sense of continuity rather than absence. Having lived longer with the memory of her mother than without it, she has learned to embody everything she was taught. “My mother prepared me,” she says gently. “She did not just raise me, she showed me how to become her in the ways that matter.”

Now surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Regina spends the day recreating what she once received, cooking the same meals, telling the same stories, and holding her family together with the same warmth and strength her mother once offered her. “She lives here,” Regina says, placing a hand over her heart. “And she lives in them too.”

Across these lives, one truth becomes beautifully clear: a mother’s love does not end with her passing; it transforms. It settles into the everyday, into the unnoticed choices, into the quiet ways her children continue to move through life. For some, it reveals itself in kindness that feels almost instinctive; for others, in discipline that shapes their days, in patience that softens their interactions, or in the legacy they now carry forward for the next generation.

Mother’s Day, then, becomes something more than a celebration of presence. It becomes an honouring of influence, a recognition that while a mother may no longer be seen, she is still deeply felt.

So the day is still marked. Not always with noise or grand gestures, but with intention, with quiet rituals, with love that has simply taken a different form. Because in every gentle decision, every act of care, every moment of strength, she is still there. Still guiding. Still present. Still loved.