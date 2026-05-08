Honouring mothers beyond Mother’s Day

Many mothers sacrifice personal ambitions, comfort and resources for the wellbeing of their children (Photo: iStock)

A mother is the most influential person in the world; it is therefore no surprise that every year, a day in May is set aside to celebrate her. Poet William Ross Wallace once wrote, “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.” His words emphasise the powerful role a mother plays in shaping a child's character and, ultimately, the society the next generation will build.

Christians regard motherhood as a ministry. A mother teaches, protects, disciplines, nurtures, advises, advocates, guides, warns, listens, comforts, hugs, soothes, treats bruises, nurses and feeds. The list is endless.

God considered honouring parents so important that it became one of the Ten Commandments: “Honour your father and mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you” (Exodus 20:12). It is the only commandment accompanied by a promise.

To honour means to give significance, value and respect. American Evangelical Christian author and psychologist James Dobson suggests that one of the major causes of depression among women is low self-esteem, often arising from a lack of appreciation and honour within families and society.

How, then, do we honour our mothers throughout our lives?

First, as children, we honour our mothers through obedience. Obedience involves listening carefully, following instructions and responding willingly, cheerfully and promptly. Scripture reminds us: “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right” (Ephesians 6:1). Obedience is often the earliest expression of love and respect a child can offer.

Second, during adolescence and young adulthood, honour takes the form of respect. Respect includes acceptance and forgiveness. “Each of you must respect your mother and father” (Leviticus 19:3). We do not choose our parents, and they do not choose their children. Accepting one another is therefore essential. Acceptance does not mean agreeing with everything a mother says or ignoring her shortcomings. Rather, it recognises that God entrusted her with the responsibility of bringing you into the world. Honour involves forgiveness and the willingness to say, “I accept you despite your weaknesses.”

Third, we honour our mothers through the way we speak to them and by listening to their counsel. “Intelligent children listen to their parents; foolish children do their own thing” (Proverbs 13:1). Even when a mother appears imperfect or out of touch, she still carries wisdom shaped by experience and sacrifice. An old saying reminds us that even a broken clock is right twice a day. “Listen to your father who gave you life and do not despise your mother when she is old” (Proverbs 23:22). Listening demonstrates humility and acknowledges that our parents still have valuable guidance to offer.

Fourth, as adults, we honour our mothers by appreciating them. Parenting is demanding, time-consuming and often costly. Many mothers sacrifice personal ambitions, comfort and resources for the wellbeing of their children. Appreciation means valuing, affirming and staying connected with her regularly. Many mothers struggle silently with self-doubt, feelings of inadequacy and emotional exhaustion. Simple acts of affirmation can strengthen and encourage them. Thank her for her effort and sacrifice. Courtesy itself is an act of honour.

Scripture teaches: “Do what your father tells you and never forget what your mother teaches you… their instructions will lead you, protect you and advise you” (Proverbs 6:20-23). A mother’s guidance often becomes a lifelong lamp directing our path.

Fifth, honouring a mother includes providing for her, particularly in old age. The Bible instructs believers to care for older women as they would their own mothers and to take responsibility for widows within the family (1 Timothy 5:2-4).

Even Jesus honoured His mother during His final moments on the cross. Seeing His mother standing nearby, He entrusted her care to His faithful disciple John, saying, “Behold your mother” (John 19:27). In the midst of suffering, Christ demonstrated responsibility, love and honour towards His mother.

Whatever relationship you may have with your mother, whether close, strained or distant, the call to honour remains. Honour is not dependent on perfection but on gratitude for the gift of life itself. Mothers shape hearts, nurture faith and influence generations in ways often unseen.

As we celebrate mothers, let us move beyond words and practise lifelong honour through obedience, respect, attentive listening, appreciation and care.

Bishop Muriithi is the founder and overseer of House of Grace International Ministries