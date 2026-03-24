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Staying present through the seasons of motherhood

Living
 By Agnes Mwandawiro | 21 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Staying present through the seasons of motherhood
 By releasing the pressure to be perfect, you give yourself permission to truly experience the life unfolding around you (Photo: Gemini)

There is a quiet, almost invisible thief in every nursery: time. It does not announce itself or ask permission; it simply moves, steady and unrelenting. One moment, you are cradling a bundle that smells of milk and new beginnings; the next, you are watching a sturdy-legged explorer make their way across the garden. The change does not arrive in a single, dramatic leap, but in the gentle, persistent ticking of a clock that refuses to pause, even for the most heart-stirring milestones.

Perhaps it is nature’s clever design that the days can feel endlessly long while the years pass with startling speed. In the midst of sleep deprivation and teething, 3:00 a.m. can feel like it stretches on forever. Yet, in hindsight, childhood reveals itself as a series of quiet “lasts” we rarely recognise in the moment. There is a final time you will carry them on your hip, a last mispronounced word that once made you smile, and a last moment when they instinctively reach for your hand to cross the street.

At the same time, the modern landscape of curated digital perfection adds another layer of complexity. New mothers, already navigating profound physical and emotional changes, can find themselves vulnerable to postpartum depression (PPD) or a lingering sense of FOMO (fear of missing out). When hormonal shifts meet the realities of recovery, it is not uncommon to feel sadness, disconnection, or even guilt. If this is your experience, it is important to remember: your worth is not measured by how blissful you feel in every moment.

Social media, with its carefully edited snapshots of joy, can quietly impose the expectation that you must cherish every second, or risk “wasting” the magic. This narrative can create a second burden: the fear that, while you are coping with exhaustion, laundry, or your own mental health, the best years are slipping away. Yet this pressure is misleading. You do not have to enjoy every tantrum or sleepless night to be a present and deeply loving parent.

So how do you resist the feeling that time is racing ahead? The answer lies not in documenting every moment, but in truly inhabiting it.

Put down the lens. Experiencing a moment through a screen can sometimes place distance between you and the memory itself.

Engage your senses. Notice the weight of their head resting on your shoulder or the distinct sound of their laughter. These small, sensory details often endure far longer than photographs.

Forgive the so-called “unproductive” days. Time spent sitting on the floor, building towers or simply being together is not wasted; it is, in many ways, the essence of presence.

If you are in the early stages of motherhood and feeling overwhelmed, hold onto this: it does get better. While the baby stage carries its own unique tenderness, there is deep joy still to come; the first meaningful conversations, the delight of discovering their sense of humour, and the quiet pride in watching them grow into themselves.

The magic does not disappear when the nappies are gone; it simply changes form. By releasing the pressure to be perfect, you give yourself permission to truly experience the life unfolding around you. Time will always move quickly, but when you are grounded in the present, you are far less likely to feel that you have missed it.

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