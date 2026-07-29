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Prediabetes: The early warning you can still act on

Health
 By Joan Oyiela | 4 hours from now  | 3 Min read
If people make the necessary lifestyle changes early, many can prevent or significantly delay the onset of type 2 diabetes
 If people make the necessary lifestyle changes early, many can prevent or significantly delay the onset of type 2 diabetes (Photo: Gemini)

A prediabetes diagnosis is a warning, not a life sentence. It means blood sugar levels are higher than normal but can often be brought back to a healthy range through lifestyle changes before progressing to type 2 diabetes.

Dr Paul Masinde says prediabetes is the body’s early signal that blood sugar regulation is beginning to fail, but there is still time to reverse the process. “Prediabetes gives us a valuable window to intervene.

If people make the necessary lifestyle changes early, many can prevent or significantly delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. The main cause of prediabetes is insulin resistance, a condition in which the body’s muscles, fat and liver stop responding effectively to insulin, the hormone responsible for moving glucose from the bloodstream into cells for energy.

As the body struggles to compensate, blood sugar levels gradually rise,’’ explains Dr Masinde. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are above normal but not yet high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

Although most people experience no symptoms, doctors warn that damage to blood vessels, nerves and other organs may already be starting. “The absence of symptoms does not mean everything is normal,” says Dr Masinde.

“Many people feel perfectly healthy while their blood sugar remains consistently elevated. That is why regular screening is so important, especially for people with risk factors.”

Being overweight, physical inactivity, a family history of diabetes, smoking, ageing and diets high in processed foods and sugary drinks all increase the risk of prediabetes. Doctors are also seeing more cases among younger adults.

Symptoms are often mild and may include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, or dark patches of skin around the neck or underarms.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes cases continue to rise globally, with experts linking the increase in Kenya to urbanisation, unhealthy diets, inactivity, and obesity.

Diagnosis is simple, using a fasting blood glucose test, an oral glucose tolerance test, or an HbA1c test.

The good news is that prediabetes can often be reversed. Losing just 5–7 per cent of body weight, exercising regularly, and eating a healthy diet can significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

Clinical nutritionist Dr Kepha Nyanumba says healthy eating does not have to be expensive or complicated.

“Many traditional foods are naturally rich in fibre and nutrients that help regulate blood sugar. Beans, green leafy vegetables, millet, sorghum and sweet potatoes are excellent choices when prepared in healthy ways. The focus should be on reducing sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates and oversized portions,” he explains.

Regular physical activity improves the body’s sensitivity to insulin, helping it use glucose more efficiently. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, or gardening can all boost metabolic health.

Doctors also stress the importance of adequate sleep and managing stress, both of which play a key role in blood sugar control.

Regular health checks and simple lifestyle changes, including healthy eating, exercise, and working with a healthcare provider, can lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

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