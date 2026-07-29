I’m dating a man in his 50s, should I be worried?

You probably are being oversensitive, but even if you’re not, your friends have got it wrong (Photo: Gemini)

Hi Chris!

I’m in my late thirties and I recently met a super guy. But he’s in his 50s, and I can feel my friends pitying me. Maybe I’m being oversensitive, but does that age difference really matter?

Dating an Older Man

Chris says,

Hi, Dating an Older Man!

You probably are being oversensitive, but even if you’re not, your friends have got it wrong. Older guys have a lot going for them. They’re far nicer to their partners.

They’re fit but don’t have hang-ups about their bodies or their partner’s physical imperfections. And the emphasis in their sex life is more about quality than quantity and the enjoyment of real intimacy.

Older men are more romantic and no longer feel driven to conquer the world. Men generally reevaluate their career goals during their forties, and by their fifties have started giving their relationships a much higher priority than their work.

They’re also more confident, passionate and honest about sex, and much better at talking about any problems with their partner. Fifties men devote more time to their lovemaking and know what they’re doing.

They’ve learned that intimacy is not about perfect bodies but giving each other joy. They’ve realised that sex isn’t an end in itself, but part of other pleasures such as good food and real affection.

They’re more understanding of women’s bodies, and all that urgency that drove them as young men has gone. In your late thirties, you’re also more assertive and self-confident, and that’s where a man in his fifties really comes into his own.

Because he’ll respond to your wishes. He understands your need for a slow build-up of tension, gives you lots of attention and talk, and he knows that it’s worth all the effort.

Because when the sex is great between a loving couple, everything else about the whole relationship goes well. No problem’s too great to solve.

Commitment increases and stress levels fall. But what really makes the difference is an older man’s emotional sensitivity.

So enjoy him. Your friends will soon be jealous of you!

All the best,

Chris