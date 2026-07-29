Financial infidelity: The quiet relationship killer

Money is rarely just money as it represents trust, power, security, freedom and sometimes even love (Photo: iStock)

On an ordinary Tuesday morning, Lillian Mwebia discovered a secret her husband, Ken, had kept from her.

As the family prepared for the day, a loan repayment message flashed on Ken’s phone: “Your loan repayment of Sh28,750 has been received...”

Shocked, Lillian confronted him: “You took a loan without discussing it with me?”

“I was going to tell you,” he replied.

But those six words changed everything. Lillian was left wondering: “If you can hide this, what else don’t I know?”

“Financial infidelity rarely begins with millions of shillings hidden in secret accounts, but sometimes it could even be sparked by a mobile loan,” says Peter Nderi, a family therapist and financial expert.

He says this could be a secret savings account, an investment one of the couples knows nothing about, a credit card the other spouse has never seen, a business whose profits belong only to one partner, or even money quietly sent to relatives.

Nderi says, although none of these decisions may seem dramatic on their own, they account for the greatest damage in relationships, not necessarily the amount of money involved, but by the secrecy surrounding it.

“Money is rarely just money as it represents trust, power, security, freedom and sometimes even love,” says the expert.

For Ken, the loan had never been about hiding from his wife. At least that is how he remembers it.

He explains that a few months earlier, before that fateful Tuesday, he had a business opportunity that appeared unexpectedly, where a friend was selling equipment at what seemed like a bargain price. He was worried that discussing it with his wife would delay the decision.

“I wanted to surprise her. I imagined paying off the loan quickly, making good profits and then telling her everything once it had worked,” he reminisces.

However, that was a mistake, one he was now paying dearly for. Instead, the business struggled and repayments became heavier each month. He quietly adjusted the household budget, skipped personal expenses and juggled bills, all without explaining to Lillian. What had begun as optimism slowly transformed into secrecy.

“The loan didn’t hurt me; it was discovering that my husband believed he had to carry something this big alone,” she says quietly.

That simple mistake was becoming too costly as it affected their day-to-day relationship “to a point that I was now living in agony in my own home,” he recollects.

It was not easy for Lilian too. She found herself questioning transactions she would previously have ignored.

“I realised trust doesn’t disappear overnight; it leaks”, she says.

Fortunately, the couple found expert help before their mental health and marriage were hurt.

For fifteen years, Wangui Mwangi carried two handbags. One held the family’s everyday life, the other carried a dream. Not physically, but financially. Every week she quietly tucked away a little money.

Sometimes it came from careful budgeting after the weekly shopping, from negotiating lower prices at the market, birthday gifts, and small side hustles she never talked much about.

No one would have called the amounts significant. However, Wangui understood something many savers know. Fortunes are rarely built-in dramatic leaps. They grow quietly, coin by coin, decision by decision, year by year.

To anyone watching from the outside, the family looked ordinary. School fees were paid, birthdays were celebrated, Christmas came and went, and life continued.

Only Wangui knew another future was quietly taking shape. A future measured not in days but in title deeds. Her determination had little to do with greed. It had everything to do with memory.

Growing up, she had watched her mother lose almost everything. Her father earned a decent income but planned poorly. Money disappeared as quickly as it came, investments were postponed, and land opportunities slipped away.

Retirement was always something they would think about “next year.” By the time reality caught up with them, there was very little left to protect.

“I promised myself that my children would never watch me grow old with nowhere to call home,” Wangui recalls.

That promise became her private mission. So, she saved – quietly, patiently and relentlessly, until one afternoon she walked into the living room towards her husband carrying an envelope.

“Mwangi,” she called out. “I want to show you something.”

Her husband looked up at her inquisitively. She handed him an envelope. Inside were documents for a plot in Karen. She had bought it one year ago.

“How long has this been going on?”

“Almost a decade.”

The room fell silent. Wangui had imagined surprise. Perhaps even gratitude. She had not anticipated hurt. To her, she had been protecting the family. To him, she had quietly excluded him from one of the biggest decisions of their marriage.

Neither believed they had betrayed the other. Yet both felt betrayed. Mwangi went into the bedroom and an hour later he came carrying a suitcase. He never uttered a word to his wife of more than two decades despite her pleas. He walked out on her.

It took more than three months and the interventions from his children, relatives, elders and friends for the marriage to be saved and a therapist for the healing and forgiveness.

However, things were never the same again.

Relationship therapist Wainaina Kiganya says this is where many conversations around financial infidelity become more complicated than people expect.

“Most people imagine financial betrayal only happens when money is wasted, but secrecy itself is often what damages trust, and whether someone is hiding debt, income, investments or savings, the emotional question their partner asks is the same: ‘Why couldn’t you trust me with this part of your life?’” the therapist explains.

Kiganya notes that many people who conceal money are not acting out of selfishness but from deeply rooted experiences. Some grew up in financially unstable homes. Others witnessed one parent lose everything after divorce, poor planning or business failure.

Still others learned that financial independence was the only form of security they could truly control.

“When those experiences remain unspoken, they quietly begin making decisions on behalf of the marriage,” says the therapist.

Relationship counsellors say financial infidelity has become one of the least discussed but fastest-growing sources of conflict among couples.

“Every person has a right to a measure of financial privacy. Not every undisclosed purchase is a betrayal. The question is whether the decision exposes your partner or your family to financial or emotional risk without their knowledge,” says Nderi.

The hidden transaction, he says, is often only the symptom, but the real story begins much earlier.