Cocktail bar: Bitter Orange and cardamom martini

The drink also draws on historical influences through its use of bitter orange and cardamom flavours (Photo: Gemini)

The Bitter Orange and Cardamom Martini is a modern twist on a classic drink. It combines crisp vodka or gin with the sweet, tangy flavour of orange marmalade or liqueur. A hint of aromatic cardamom adds a warm, spicy fragrance. This elegant cocktail emerged from the craft drinks boom of the 2000s, when bartenders began experimenting with unconventional ingredients. It blends traditional drinking culture with a fresh, contemporary style that appeals to today’s cocktail enthusiasts.

While the exact origin of the drink is unknown, its roots are closely tied to modern British pub culture. The combination of orange and cardamom became particularly popular in the United Kingdom in the late 2000s. A notable recipe published by BBC Good Food in December 2009 helped bring the drink to wider attention. That early version used crushed cardamom pods and orange marmalade to give the martini its distinctive bittersweet finish.

The drink also draws on historical influences through its use of bitter orange and cardamom flavours. This pairing dates back to the 1880s, long before Prohibition. At the time, classic orange bitters were made using Seville orange peel, cardamom, coriander, and caraway seeds. Modern bartenders have revived these vintage flavour profiles to give contemporary cocktails a deeper, more complex character. Today, the drink serves as a bridge between Victorian-era ingredients and modern mixology.

INGREDIENTS

Cardamoms pods (12)

Seville orange marmalade (6 tbsp)- plus more to serve

Vodka (400ml)

Orange liqueur (125ml)

Lemon juice (4 tbsp)

Ice cubes.

METHOD

STEP 1

Crush six cardamom pods using a mortar and pestle until they split open.

STEP 2

Gently melt the marmalade in a saucepan. Add the vodka and crushed cardamom pods. Do not boil the mixture; instead, warm it gently for a few minutes. Allow it to infuse for around 20 minutes, then strain.

STEP 3

Add the orange liqueur and lemon juice, then chill in the freezer. Once cooled, serve in cocktail glasses with a small spoonful of marmalade at the bottom and ice cubes. Garnish with a cardamom pod floated on top. Serve and enjoy.