Should I give the quiet nerd at work a chance?

They’re sensitive and caring and make good boyfriends, so long as you’re OK with their techie lifestyle (Photo: Gemini)

Hi Chris!

Mostly, I go for extrovert types, but I’ve noticed that there’s a real computer nerd at work who seems to like me. Might that work? Or should I stick to what I know?

Nerd?

Chris says,

Hi Nerd?!

Nerds and geeks tend to get bad press, but actually, they have a lot going for them! They may seem awkward to begin with, but they’re genuine and reliable and stick around.

They’re sensitive and caring and make good boyfriends, so long as you’re OK with their techie lifestyle. Your nerd will work strange hours, bring work home, and get stressed about what seem like trivial technicalities. But there’ll be loads of compensations. Like you’ll find that you feel completely comfortable with him, he’ll trust you and won’t be possessive, and you’ll be able to be yourself.

He’ll be very low-maintenance and will avoid bars, so you won’t have to worry about him getting into that sort of mischief. He’ll be far too busy with his computer every evening. He may not want to go out everywhere with you, but at least that means you’ll have plenty of time for your girlfriends. You won’t have to worry about what he’s up to at home. You’ll probably come back to find him asleep at his keyboard, his AI agent patiently waiting for him to wake up.

Sadly, nerds are made fun of by party animals, which makes them feel resentful and misunderstood. So don’t make crazy demands, like choosing between you and his computer. His computer’s been there for him for his whole life!

But the best reason why you should try him out for a boyfriend is that he’ll actually care about you. Not just how you look, or what you wear, or how you do your hair. He’ll like you for the real you. And that’s worth a whole lot more than an extrovert’s smooth talk.

All the best,

Chris