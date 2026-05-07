How to remove everyday stains using simple household products

The key to stain removal is speed and an understanding of the chemistry behind the spill (Photo: iStock)

Stains are an inevitable part of daily life, but managing them does not require a cupboard full of specialised chemicals. Most common spills can be successfully treated using standard household items, including washing-up liquid, white vinegar, bicarbonate of soda, and laundry detergent. The key to stain removal is speed and an understanding of the chemistry behind the spill.

For protein-based stains such as blood and sweat, temperature is critical. Blood should always be treated with cold water, as hot water cooks the protein into the fabric fibres, setting the stain permanently.

Rinsing a fresh blood stain under a cold tap and rubbing it with plain soap or liquid laundry detergent will usually lift it. Sweat stains, which often leave yellow marks under the arms, respond well to a paste made from bicarbonate of soda and water. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing to break down the organic salts and eliminate odour.

Food and drink spills account for many laundry mishaps. Coffee and tea contain tannins, which can be neutralised by an acid. Mixing equal parts white vinegar and washing-up liquid, applying the solution directly to the stain, and leaving it for 15 minutes helps dissolve the discolouration.

Tomato-based sauces, such as ketchup and pasta sauce, are notoriously stubborn because they combine pigments with oils. Treating them requires a grease-cutting agent. Rubbing washing-up liquid into the fabric from the back helps force the oils out rather than pushing them deeper into the weave.

Wine, particularly red wine, requires immediate attention. Blot the spill as soon as possible, then cover it generously with salt or bicarbonate of soda to draw out the liquid. Once dry, brush away the powder and apply liquid detergent before washing. Chocolate requires a two-step approach. First, allow it to dry and scrape off the excess. Then soak the remaining stain in a heavy-duty liquid laundry detergent or washing-up liquid to break down the cocoa fats.

Oils and cosmetic products present a different challenge. Cooking oil or grease splatters should be treated immediately with concentrated washing-up liquid. Rub it in gently with your fingers to emulsify the fat, then soak the garment in hot water and wash it once the water has cooled.

Make-up, such as liquid foundation or lipstick, is often oil-based and highly pigmented. A small amount of washing-up liquid, or a pre-treatment with liquid laundry detergent applied gently using a soft toothbrush, will help break down the binders holding the pigment to the fabric.

Finally, outdoor and school-related stains are common household headaches. Grass stains are rich in chlorophyll, which acts like a natural dye. An enzyme-based liquid laundry detergent, or a mixture of white vinegar and water rubbed directly into the stain, will help break down the plant compounds. For ink stains, traditional water-based inks often wash out with standard detergent.

However, permanent or ballpoint ink responds better to an alcohol-based solvent such as hand sanitiser. Dab the sanitiser onto the stain to liquefy the ink, blot with a clean paper towel, and immediately apply liquid soap before rinsing.

Across all stains, the golden rule remains the same. Always blot rather than scrub to prevent the stain from spreading, and check the garment carefully before hanging it out to dry. Heat will permanently set any remaining residue, making it much more difficult to remove later.