Easy recipe: Chocolate cake

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 14 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Chocolate cake
 Easy recipe: Chocolate cake (Photo: Gemini)

In an era of over-complicated desserts, sometimes the best choice is a classic chocolate cake done right.

Ingredients:

1 & 3/4 cups of all-purpose flour

2 cups of sugar

3/4 cup of cocoa

1 & 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 & 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

2 eggs

1 cup of milk

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup of hot water

What to do:

Method:

In a large bowl, mix the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the oil and vanilla, then beat while gradually adding the milk. Stir in the hot water and mix until smooth.

Pour into two greased and floured six-inch tins and bake at 180°C for about 30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool completely, slice into layers, fill with whipped chocolate ganache, crumb coat and finish icing with a palette knife.

Tip: If you don’t have an electric mixer, use a spatula and mix thoroughly.

Whipped chocolate ganache:

1kg dark chocolate, chopped

250ml heavy cream

Place the chocolate and cream in a bowl and microwave for 1–2 minutes, stirring until smooth. Chill for 10 minutes, then whip until light and fluffy. Use to fill and ice your cake. Enjoy!

