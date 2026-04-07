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Turn that CV gap into your strongest selling point

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 1 day from now  | 2 Min read
Turn that CV gap into your strongest selling point
 The issue is no longer the career gap itself, but how you explain it (Photo: Gemini)

Congratulations, your job application has been successful, and you are ready to impress, until the question about that gap in your CV comes up. Whether it was for study, redundancy, or family reasons, some hiring managers may still question your relevance or employability.

The issue is no longer the gap itself, but how you explain it.

Lack of transparency: The biggest mistake job seekers make is trying to cover or hide those gaps by stretching dates or adding vague positions and roles. What they fail to understand is that hiring managers are experts at spotting inconsistencies during background checks. Instead, find a smart way of framing it. If you were running a side hustle, a family business, or farming in Molo, do not omit that. These activities require budgeting, logistics and management, which are all transferable skills.

Lead with growth: In a competitive job market where supply always outweighs demand, a gap must be punctuated with growth. Show them that while you were out of the game, you were not finished with it. Mention your latest certifications or courses you are currently enrolled in, along with recent news and developments in your industry. This signals your desire to stay on top of your profession despite your circumstances and demonstrates that your business IQ remains sharp.

Strategic volunteering: If your gap year was spent helping at an NGO or a startup, frame it as pro bono consulting. That sounds more polished and professional than saying you were at home or making up a lie. It shows that your expertise is still in demand, even when you are working for free. Highlight your contribution to community projects that your prospective company works with or is aligned with to demonstrate social capital, which is highly valuable to employers.

The answer to the “why” question: When the HR manager asks about the two-year silence in your CV, keep your answer under 60 seconds. Address the reason very briefly, then pivot to why you are ready now. For example: “I took a deliberate career sabbatical to manage a family emergency, which is now fully resolved. During that time, I completed a professional diploma in X, ensuring that I am coming to this role fully prepared.”

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