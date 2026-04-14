Ways to turn that career break into growth

Work today rarely follows a straight path. More people are stepping away from their jobs to reset or rethink their careers (Photo: iStock)

There comes a time in working life when the need to pause and step onto a new path arises. That pause, sometimes brief and sometimes lasting months or years, is known as a career break. While the reasons for taking one vary widely, its success often depends on how well it is planned and understood.

Have a clear reason for the break

Financial literacy expert Patrick Wameyo emphasises the importance of having a clear reason for taking a career break.

Reasons include raising children, dealing with burnout, addressing health issues and caring for family members.

Others see it as a new chapter, such as pursuing further education, travelling, changing careers, volunteering, seeking new experiences, learning new skills, reevaluating career plans, or embarking on passion projects.

Consider career timing and life stage

Patrick describes career timing as vital in financial and lifestyle consequences in different life stages.

“In an earlier phase of life, commitments are low, while in the middle or late stage, commitments are high. Taking career breaks in middle or late stages isn’t ideal unless you are financially stable,” he notes.

Plan your finances beforehand

Lack of income is one of the major impacts of career breaks if finances are not sufficiently planned. Savings and retirement planning are equally affected. Savings, because a period of non-employment means that you are relying on your savings, which depletes them, and you are unable to save.

He notes that savings levels before a break do not always determine stability during or after it. For instance, someone may not take a break and still not save well, while there are people who can live on their savings during breaks.

Use the break for upskilling or reskilling

Income recovery after a break is uneven and depends on skill and opportunity; upskilling or reskilling, even when it is not a primary reason for taking a break, can improve multiple opportunities and enhance your income.

Reskilling, he explains, is taking a completely new direction from what you were previously doing that matches your skills and traits.

“There are people who reskilled into business, and they are thriving more than in the jobs they were doing. It means there is a match between their traits and available opportunity,” he says.

Prepare for changes in the job market

The length and reason for a career break influence future earning potential and professional outcomes, and it is dependent on the underlying reason for the break.

If a break is about professional development, it will work in your favour. If the reason is due to social reasons, it could mean earning the same salary at the time you took a break.

He adds that people who are skilled are more likely to get better opportunities with more income; therefore, the recovery speed is very different for different people.

“It is difficult to pick up from your break unless you go to the same job since younger people are filling posts at a cheaper cost and their skills are more suited to the current environment,” he says.

Be realistic about career progression

Starting where you left off can be challenging, as you may need to adjust to slower progression and lower pay, often restarting at a previous level and affecting your finances.

“You miss professional opportunities and benefits, and without financial freedom, quality of life goes down,” he says.

He adds that job gaps must be clearly explained to employers, as they are often closely scrutinised and can affect hiring decisions.