Office romance: Worth the risk or a career mistake? (Photo: Gemini)

If you’re wondering why companies oppose these “connections”, they are not necessarily concerned with your moral choices but rather with conflicts of interest and power dynamics, which can affect outcomes and company operations. No one wants to work with a difficult or disengaged front office administrator who is in a relationship with the CEO and, as a result, feels no need to perform their duties or treat others professionally.

If you must put your job at risk for the sake of keeping your “soulmate”, here is what you need to know:

Audit the risk

Let’s start with the obvious question: “Is it worth it?” Before you go on that first dinner date, review what your employee handbook says about dating. Is there a total ban or a non-fraternisation clause in place? If the clause is absolute, then any romantic involvement becomes a breach of contract. And guess what? “I didn’t know” is no defence. It is a strong indication of poor due diligence that could cost you your job.

Act

Now that you have decided you want to have your cake and eat it too, your best approach is to behave so professionally that even your closest colleagues would be surprised to learn you are in a workplace relationship. Never use company communication channels to talk to your romantic partner or discuss them with colleagues. Do not flirt openly, avoid having lunch together every day, and do not leave the office at the same time. Patterns quickly become visible.

When to disclose

Do not wait until you are “caught”. Despite strict policies, many companies may reconsider their stance, so speak to HR, the legal department, or the appropriate authority. However, if there is a zero-tolerance policy, you may have to choose between your relationship and your paycheck.