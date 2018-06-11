You could end up in a lot of trouble

A holiday might seem like the ideal opportunity to spice things up in the bedroom, but is it worth risking jail time for?

Vibrator owners are being warned that they should check laws abroad before travelling as vibrators are banned in some countries.

Places such as Malaysia, Thailand and the Maldives have a ban on sex toys and anyone bringing one in to the country would be forced to face the authorities.

Sex toy specialists Carvaka have urged people to get all the facts before going away.

They said: "We know how much people get attached to their sex toys and so when it comes to heading off on holidays, it can be difficult to think about a week or even a fortnight away from them.

"However, with a number of countries imposing outright bans on vibrators and dildos, it's important that people are informed before they travel in order to prevent any issues at the point of entry to that country."

Countries where sex toys are banned

1. The Maldives

While many love a trip to the Maldives, basking on expanses of white sand and exploring blue lagoons, a holiday there could end badly if you pack a sex toy in your suitcase. They come under the heading of "pornographic material" which is completely banned by the Maldives Customs Service.

2. Saudi Arabia

Sex toys also fall under the category of "pornographic material" in Saudi Arabia and could be confiscated.

Supposedly even massagers which look immoral are banned.

3. Malaysia

The Malaysian Penal Code states that anyone who sells, distributes or possesses an "obscene book, pamphlet, paper, drawing, painting, representation or figure, or any other obscene object whatsover... shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both".

4. The United Arab Emirates

While the UAE is filled with impressive skyscrapers and beach resorts, it would be difficult to find a sex toy as they are prohibited.

Gulf news reported in 2010 that a woman was stopped after her child's phallic swimming aid was mistaken for a sex toy.

5. Thailand

Sex toys fall under Thailand's prohibited goods list - more specifically under the list of obscene objects and are banned from being brought into the country.

6. Vietnam

Back in 2011, the General Department of Vietnam Customs announced that sex toys could not be imported into the country. Passengers who bring them in their luggage will be made to hand them over to customs officials, and they will be kept until passengers leave once more.

7. India

The Kama Sutra may have been written here, but don't be fooled into thinking this means you can take your vibrator there. Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code states that any book, figure, drawing or object "shall be deemed to be obscene" if it fuels any overtly sexual thoughts and behaviours.

Objects that have a phallic shape are also not allowed.