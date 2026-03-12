×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?

Relationships
 By Purity Mwende | 6 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
 Is love really a moral sentence to be endured? (Photo: iStock)

Relationships are often described with a familiar warning: they take work. Yet many people quietly ask themselves a harder question: should love really feel this difficult?

Every relationship experiences seasons of ease and strain.

Even strong, deeply connected partnerships go through moments when joy fades, routines feel heavy, and doubts creep in.

During these periods, partners may wonder whether the effort required is simply part of commitment or a sign that something is fundamentally wrong.

Healthy relationships indeed require effort. But not all effort is equal. Understanding the difference between nourishing work and damaging labour can determine whether a relationship grows or quietly corrodes.

At its best, relationship work is intentional and life-giving. It involves learning to communicate with care, raising concerns without contempt, and listening without defensiveness. It means having uncomfortable but necessary conversations about conflict, expectations, and unmet needs. It also requires prioritising a partner’s wellbeing alongside one’s own, showing up during grief or stress, and offering consistency even when it is inconvenient.

This form of effort strengthens intimacy. It creates a positive cycle in which partners feel valued, appreciated, and motivated to give more of themselves. Emotional generosity becomes reciprocal, building trust and safety over time. Like tending a garden or maintaining a home, this work is purposeful and rewarding. Though challenging, it fosters growth, resilience, and stability.

However, there is another kind of relationship work that undermines connection rather than deepening it. This is effort driven by fear, obligation, and guilt, often referred to as FOG.

Fear-based dynamics arise when partners feel pressured to comply to avoid conflict, punishment, or abandonment. Obligation emerges when one stays or gives out of a sense of duty rather than desire. Guilt enters when emotional responsibility for a partner’s happiness becomes a burden rather than a choice. Effort motivated by FOG may keep a relationship intact on the surface, but it slowly drains authenticity from it.

Sacrifices

In such relationships, actions lose their meaning. A partner may help around the house to avoid criticism, buy gifts to escape reproach, or stay silent to keep the peace. While these behaviours may appear cooperative, they often feel hollow. Over time, resentment builds, intimacy shrinks, and both partners feel trapped in a cycle of compliance and dissatisfaction.

People remain in FOG-driven relationships for many reasons. Some fear loneliness. Others worry about hurting their partner or destabilising their emotional world. Many are guided by internalised “shoulds” -beliefs about commitment, sacrifice, or endurance. Yet when a relationship begins to resemble a chore rather than a source of connection, something essential has been lost.

Healthy relationships are sustained by attraction, not merely physical attraction, but emotional pull. There should be a genuine desire to be present, to contribute, and to care. Effort should feel like an investment freely given, not a toll paid to avoid consequences. Sacrifices, when necessary, should come from sincerity rather than coercion.

When attraction is at the centre of a relationship, work feels meaningful. Challenges are faced collaboratively, and effort is experienced as building something shared. In contrast, when fear or guilt dominates, even small tasks can feel exhausting and transactional.

A useful way to assess the nature of relationship work is through honest self-reflection. Does giving time and energy to a partner feel rewarding, or merely obligatory? Is the relationship maintained out of desire, or simply to avoid being alone or causing pain? Does the partnership allow each person to feel more fully themselves, or less?

No relationship is effortless all the time. Human connection is complex, imperfect, and often demanding. But love is not meant to feel like a moral sentence to be endured. At its core, a healthy relationship should add meaning, safety, and joy to life.

When partners find themselves stuck in cycles of fear, obligation, or guilt, the solution is not more endurance, but more honesty. Raising concerns without blame, reaffirming shared goals, and addressing harmful patterns together can help restore connection. The goal is not to avoid work, but to ensure that the work being done leads towards intimacy rather than away from it.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
Next article
Why does every "good guy" I date eventually feel like a red flag?
Why does every "good guy" I date eventually feel like a red flag?
.

Similar Articles

Is it normal to feel this lonely while married?
By Chris Hart Mar. 7, 2026
Is it normal to feel this lonely while married?
I've waited for this ring for years, now what?
By Chris Hart Mar. 3, 2026
I've waited for this ring for years, now what?
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
By Chris Hart Feb. 28, 2026
How do I leave a man who thinks everything is fine?
.

Latest Articles

Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
Is love really a moral sentence to be endured?
Relationships
By Purity Mwende
4h ago
Why overworking actually limits your success
Wellness
By Bishop David Muriithi
4h ago
Redefining presence in the age of digital parenting
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
4h ago
The ultimate guide to dressing for the rainy season
Fashion And Beauty
By Agnes Mwandawiro
Mar. 11, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
By Chris Hart Feb. 24, 2026
Why do I always fall in love with men who break my heart?
>Will this baby bring us together or push him away?
By Chris Hart Feb. 21, 2026
Will this baby bring us together or push him away?
>What happens when she makes the first move?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 14, 2026
What happens when she makes the first move?
>He's perfect except for his ex! Should I walk away?
By Chris Hart Feb. 11, 2026
He's perfect except for his ex! Should I walk away?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved