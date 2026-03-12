Is love really a moral sentence to be endured? (Photo: iStock)

Relationships are often described with a familiar warning: they take work. Yet many people quietly ask themselves a harder question: should love really feel this difficult?

Every relationship experiences seasons of ease and strain.

Even strong, deeply connected partnerships go through moments when joy fades, routines feel heavy, and doubts creep in.

During these periods, partners may wonder whether the effort required is simply part of commitment or a sign that something is fundamentally wrong.

Healthy relationships indeed require effort. But not all effort is equal. Understanding the difference between nourishing work and damaging labour can determine whether a relationship grows or quietly corrodes.

At its best, relationship work is intentional and life-giving. It involves learning to communicate with care, raising concerns without contempt, and listening without defensiveness. It means having uncomfortable but necessary conversations about conflict, expectations, and unmet needs. It also requires prioritising a partner’s wellbeing alongside one’s own, showing up during grief or stress, and offering consistency even when it is inconvenient.

This form of effort strengthens intimacy. It creates a positive cycle in which partners feel valued, appreciated, and motivated to give more of themselves. Emotional generosity becomes reciprocal, building trust and safety over time. Like tending a garden or maintaining a home, this work is purposeful and rewarding. Though challenging, it fosters growth, resilience, and stability.

However, there is another kind of relationship work that undermines connection rather than deepening it. This is effort driven by fear, obligation, and guilt, often referred to as FOG.

Fear-based dynamics arise when partners feel pressured to comply to avoid conflict, punishment, or abandonment. Obligation emerges when one stays or gives out of a sense of duty rather than desire. Guilt enters when emotional responsibility for a partner’s happiness becomes a burden rather than a choice. Effort motivated by FOG may keep a relationship intact on the surface, but it slowly drains authenticity from it.

Sacrifices

In such relationships, actions lose their meaning. A partner may help around the house to avoid criticism, buy gifts to escape reproach, or stay silent to keep the peace. While these behaviours may appear cooperative, they often feel hollow. Over time, resentment builds, intimacy shrinks, and both partners feel trapped in a cycle of compliance and dissatisfaction.

People remain in FOG-driven relationships for many reasons. Some fear loneliness. Others worry about hurting their partner or destabilising their emotional world. Many are guided by internalised “shoulds” -beliefs about commitment, sacrifice, or endurance. Yet when a relationship begins to resemble a chore rather than a source of connection, something essential has been lost.

Healthy relationships are sustained by attraction, not merely physical attraction, but emotional pull. There should be a genuine desire to be present, to contribute, and to care. Effort should feel like an investment freely given, not a toll paid to avoid consequences. Sacrifices, when necessary, should come from sincerity rather than coercion.

When attraction is at the centre of a relationship, work feels meaningful. Challenges are faced collaboratively, and effort is experienced as building something shared. In contrast, when fear or guilt dominates, even small tasks can feel exhausting and transactional.

A useful way to assess the nature of relationship work is through honest self-reflection. Does giving time and energy to a partner feel rewarding, or merely obligatory? Is the relationship maintained out of desire, or simply to avoid being alone or causing pain? Does the partnership allow each person to feel more fully themselves, or less?

No relationship is effortless all the time. Human connection is complex, imperfect, and often demanding. But love is not meant to feel like a moral sentence to be endured. At its core, a healthy relationship should add meaning, safety, and joy to life.

When partners find themselves stuck in cycles of fear, obligation, or guilt, the solution is not more endurance, but more honesty. Raising concerns without blame, reaffirming shared goals, and addressing harmful patterns together can help restore connection. The goal is not to avoid work, but to ensure that the work being done leads towards intimacy rather than away from it.