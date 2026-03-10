The ultimate guide to dressing for the rainy season (Photo: Gemini)

The “long rains” have officially arrived in Nairobi, with the Kenya Meteorological Department reporting a peak in March. While the city navigates the familiar challenges of flash floods and poor drainage, the Nairobi woman, ever resilient and stylish, refuses to let damp weather dull her aesthetic.

The secret to conquering Nairobi’s unpredictable March weather lies in the art of functional elegance. With the right pieces and a thoughtful eye for layering, it is entirely possible to remain both comfortable and impeccably dressed while the clouds gather:

The statement trench coat

The trench coat remains the undisputed queen of the rainy season and an essential staple in any Nairobi wardrobe. For a polished look that transitions seamlessly from a boardroom in Upper Hill to an evening engagement in Westlands, a classic double-breasted trench in beige, navy, or olive is indispensable.

Worn over a mid-length dress and paired with leather ankle boots, it creates a sophisticated silhouette while offering practical protection against the rain; leather, after all, provides a far more reliable barrier against moisture than suede.

To keep the look structured and flattering, cinching the belt at the waist prevents the coat from appearing bulky and maintains a clean, tailored shape even during a downpour.

Intelligent layering with knitwear

Equally important during the rainy season is the art of intelligent layering, particularly with knitwear. As evening temperatures drop, sweaters shift from optional extras to wardrobe focal points. A chunky oversized knit paired with slim jeans or leggings captures the relaxed yet effortlessly chic aesthetic often associated with Nairobi’s urban style.

Knitwear also offers an opportunity to inject colour into otherwise grey days. While deeper shades such as chocolate brown and charcoal remain practical for disguising inevitable splashes of mud, a vibrant turtleneck layered beneath a neutral coat can provide a welcome burst of personality.

The key to successful layering lies in balance: wearing a breathable cotton T-shirt or camisole beneath heavier wool garments ensures comfort if the sun briefly breaks through the clouds during the afternoon.

Footwear and accessories

Footwear and accessories, meanwhile, require particular consideration, as Nairobi’s rain is notoriously unforgiving. Open shoes and delicate flats are best left for drier days. Instead, ankle or knee-high leather boots are the gold standard, offering both protection and style. In areas where puddles are unavoidable, glossy rubber loafers or sleek rain boots paired with tapered trousers can create a look that feels both practical and fashion-forward.

Accessories also play a functional role. A thick pashmina or African-print infinity scarf provides warmth while doubling as an impromptu head covering if you find yourself caught in an unexpected shower. Even the umbrella deserves careful thought: rather than an afterthought, it can become a stylish extension of an outfit.

A transparent dome umbrella or one adorned with a bold geometric pattern can subtly elevate an entire ensemble.